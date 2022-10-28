Cabinet of Curiosities: The Viewing is Pure Panos Cosmatos

Then of course there’s the star they’re all revolving around, Lionel Lassiter (former Robocop Peter Weller at the height of his lens-eating David Carradine in Kill Bill era), a collector of unique pieces who hopes that with the group’s combined experience of the known and unknown, they can figure out what the hell to do with his latest, striking acquisition – a big, weird-ass alien rock thing. How can they achieve this? Not just with their keen wits and superior knowledge. Nah, they’ve got to get completely loaded on the finest liquor and narcotics known to man. Only THEN can they possibly hope to unwrap the mystery of said weird-ass rock.

The gambit probably makes total sense if you’re a highly intoxicated and ridiculously rich white man who treats people like objects, but it sure doesn’t end well for most of the characters onscreen in “The Viewing,” though god help them they are absolutely willing to give it a shot, downing drinks, snorting coke, and smoking enough weed to sedate a mid-sized bear in a bid to keep Lassiter sweet during the occasion, and it’s said weed that proves to be the unlikely answer to his conundrum, as Randall, wildly falling off the wagon in under an hour, accidentally gives the rock a drag of the good stuff and awakens an alien monster inside that soon seeks a body to manifest properly. The rock was just the head of the beast, it turns out, and it slowly gloops its way to victory by absorbing a hilariously out-of-his-depth Lassiter and slumping towards the nearest city to dish out some body horror chaos.

“The Viewing” is just a great time, especially if you’re already a fan of Cosmatos’ special brand of horror, but probably for an unsuspecting younger audience raised on the almost twee by comparison nostalgia glut at Netflix, too. You can’t tell me that “let’s do a shitload of coke and handle Vecna” wouldn’t have been a superior conclusion to Stranger Things’ tediously drawn out fourth season!

Regardless, the installment is easily in Cabinet of Curiosities’ top tier, and one of the best ways to spend an hour of spooky season or any season for that matter, landing somewhere in the landscape between Raiders of the Lost Ark (Nazi face melting scene enthusiasts rise up), Psycho Goreman, and From Beyond, and quite simply pushing the boundaries of what a single entry into a horror anthology series can achieve when an emerging genre master with a singular vision is at the helm.