The Best Creepypastas That Never Became Movies

Penpal

While many creepypastas are designed to take on mythical urban legend status and get remixed across the internet, Penpal takes a markedly different approach. Originally posted on Reddit’s r/nosleep forum and then adapted into a novel, Penpal is the self-contained work of a singular author – Dathan Auerbach a.k.a. 1000Vultures. As such, it blends the usual first-person scary story narrative with a creative writing flair.

Told over the span of six installments (beginning with “Footsteps” and ending with “Friends”), Penpal finds an anonymous author recalling strange things that happened to him as a child and slowly coming to the realization that he was tracked by an obsessive stalker in his youth. Penpal isn’t the most obvious choice for a movie adaptation as it’s less visual than its creepypasta peers. But it’s easy to imagine a world in which its story of losing childhood innocence ends up as a thoughtful indie horror title.

Borrasca

Borrasca came about as close to becoming a movie as a creepypasta can without actually becoming one. That’s because this four-part series, originally penned by Rebecca Klingel a.k.a. The_Dalek_Emperor on r/nosleep, launched its author into the world of both podcasting and television. Borrasca itself became an acclaimed narrative podcast starring Cole Sprouse. Meanwhile, Klingel caught the attention of horror maestro Mike Flanagan and joined the writing staffs for several of his Netflix series.

Borrasca led to big things because Borrasca is quite simply very good. Like Penpal before it, the story is framed as recollections of the writer, Sam Walker’s, childhood in which his family moves to the small town of Drisking in the Ozark mountains. He soon learns that Drisking has many strange features, including a grinding noise in the distance that supposedly emanates from “Borrasca.” Though Borrasca has already had its day in the podcasting realm, it deserves a shot at brining its spooky mountain vibes to the big screen as well.

The Dionaea House

The Dionaea House dates all the way back to the old internet of 2004, before the concept of a creepypasta was even a thing. Written as a series of emails, blogs, letters, and other mediums of correspondence, The Dionaea House told a series of connected stories about a haunted house with a hunger for souls that transcends time and space. The series, penned by Eric Heisserer, didn’t confine itself to a singular web home (Reddit was in its infancy and r/nosleep wouldn’t arrive until years later) and as such it can be hard to track down the full narrative. Thankfully the Creepypasta archive maintains it as best it can.

Quite frankly, it’s shocking that The Dionaea House has not become a film yet. Though it must be said it hasn’t been for lack of trying. Heisserer optioned the story to Warner Bros. in 2005, almost certainly becoming the first creepypasta author to do so. The idea went through several iterations, name changes, and mediums before finally ending up in development hell, where it will likely spend the rest of its days. That’s a shame as the story only grows more impressive and spooky as time goes on. If nothing else, the experience at least launched Heisserer’s impressive career. The writer went on to pen Final Destination 5, Bird Box, Shadow and Bone, and Arrival, earning an Oscar nomination for the lattermost title.