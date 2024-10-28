‘Horror Fatigue’ Is a Hollywood Delusion That Will Never Exist

The dubious claim of “fatigue” in the horror genre is credited to the fact that Smile 2—an effective and well-acted follow-up to 2022’s “demonic curse” movie from Parker Finn—opened at $23 million two weekends ago, which is only about $1 million more than the first Smile earned in 2022. Obviously a key factor in this limited (but still consistent) growth is that unlike in 2022, this spooky season has two zeitgeist-appealing horror movies at the box office instead of one, with Terrifier 3 continuing to astonish and overperform after the unrated, maximalist indie gorefest opened at number one the weekend before, trouncing a superhero movie, no less (if one can credibly call Joker: Folie à Deux that).

As THR breathlessly reported, “Two years later, Smile 2 arrived during… an entirely different landscape where the marketplace has become oversaturated, setting off alarm bells at major and indie studios.” One unnamed “top studio exec” even fretted to the trade that there were 26 widely released horror movies this year, and that 18 have already been dated for next year! “You don’t want audiences to be satiated by the time you come along,” the source said, presumably with a long sigh.

That is definitely one way to look at two horror movies doing big business around Halloween season. Another might be how an actual veteran of the genre, producer and Blumhouse Productions founder Jason Blum, described to us the Terrifier 3 and Smile 2 doubleheader a few weeks ago: “We have a weekend of two horror movies at once, and normally that’s verboten, you can’t have two horror movies both do over $20 million or whatever, but it looks like both of them are going to perform incredibly well. Now it is October, which is an unusually great month for horror, but it looks like there is a real appetite out there.”

Indeed, but the truth is there always has been that appetite, which Blum is also keenly aware of as he describes the current cinema landscape as “quite bleak, but horror is a really bright spot in that landscape.”

Whether or not younger moviegoers really are disengaging from the act of moviegoing—or simply becoming disengaged by the IP blockbuster-obsessed strategies of 2020s Hollywood studios—they, like every generation before them, still see the appeal of gathering in the dark and being chilled, tickled, and/or scared by something going bump in the night. The communal experience of being frightened into gasping or jumping didn’t go out of style in 1936, nor will it do so in 2025.

What thinkpieces like THR’s baffling “horror fatigue” article do is offer an insight into the increasingly conservative, reactionary, and ill-advised caution of C-suites across modern Hollywood. Because even this new term of “horror fatigue” seems to show both a fundamental misunderstanding of the horror genre, as well as the money-making franchises such anxieties really reflect: superhero movies.