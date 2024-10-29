The Folklore Behind Supernatural’s First Ever Monster

Supernatural adds another element to the Weeping Woman’s story, making her a phantom hitchhiker as well. Constance Welch waits by the road near the bridge where she died, hitching for a lift to take her home, but then says “I can never go home.” Apart from being a mother with children rather than a young woman on the way to her prom or her wedding, this fits the mould of the common story of the phantom hitchhiker pretty well – and La Llorona’s tale has actually been combined with the Vanishing Hitchhiker in oral stories from Indiana.

Indigenous and European Folklore Combined

The story of La Llorona as we know it has come of a merging of indigenous and European folklore. On the European side, she shares some traits with a couple of different characters from Greek mythology. The Colchian witch Medea, after her husband Jason (he of The Argonauts fame) abandons her for a younger bride, kills both their children in retaliation in Euripides’ famous play Medea. Stories about La Llorona attacking badly behaved children also echo some aspects of the Lamia, a vampire-like female monster who attacked small children in Greco-Roman mythology.

The other label Sam gives the ghost, a “Woman in White,” appears even more often across global ghost folklore. Sometimes, it’s more of a coincidence and the ghost just happens to be wearing white because it was a popular colour for clothing. One of several ghosts haunting Victorian building Rudd House in South Africa, for example, is a lady who stands on the veranda wearing a white gossamer dress with a sad look on her face. According to Darnley Sullivan in Ghosts of South Africa, a local resident once drove past the house and suddenly found her sitting next to him in the car, though neither of his other two passengers could see her.

Other stories are more sinister. According to Jason R. Ward in Haunted Thailand, three months after seven teenagers broke into an abandoned house near Bangkok in 2015, two of them died in a motorcycle accident. Witnesses said there was, “a lady with long hair dressed in a white dress who was also on the bike,” but her body was never found. A year later, a third member of the group also died in a motorcycle accident, and witnesses reported the same thing, that there was a long-haired woman in white there who disappeared. The next year, two more of the boys died in a house fire and a neighbour said they saw a woman in white entering the building just before the fire. A local medium said the teenagers were being pursued by an angry and vengeful spirit, though thankfully the other two were still alive at the time Ward was writing in 2019.

This long-haired, white-clad, angry ghost sounds quite similar to a stereotypical image of a ghost that has been common in Japan for hundreds of years. Traditional burial clothing in Japan is a white kimono with the right side crossing over the left, instead of the other way around, as it would be for normal wear. It’s perhaps not surprising that white kimonos became associated with ghosts in Japanese stories, theatre, and art. In 1750, artist Maruyama Ōkyo saw a vision at night of his dead lover Oyuki. She was unnaturally pale and wearing a white burial kimono with her long black hair disheveled, and she had no feet. Ōkyo painted what he had seen in the vision, and he started a trend. A woman with disheveled, long, dark hair, a white kimono, and either no feet or no lower body at all became the standard image of a ghost in Japan, and the influence of the stereotype can still be seen in Japanese horror films like The Ring.

Sinister Spirits

A more direct influence on the La Llorona legend seen in Supernatural, though, are Celtic and other European folk tales about White Ladies, probably transmitted to Mexico via the Spanish conquistadors. Many of these are fairly straightforward ghost stories about mysterious women in white dresses haunting castles, but others involve more sinister spirits. For example, as recorded in Gillian Bennett’s The 100 Best British Ghost Stories, back in the 1870s Lewtrenchard House in Devon was apparently haunted by the ghost of Madame Gould, who had refused to go to bed during her final illness and died sitting up in her chair in 1795. She was said to have been seen pacing up and down an avenue of oak trees in the grounds, and also standing by a stream on the edge of a nearby property, dressed all in white, combing her brown hair with a silver comb or letting water trickle through her fingers.