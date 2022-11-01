Ranking the Best Cabinet of Curiosities Episodes

8. Dreams in the Witch House

It’s tough to slot “Dreams in the Witch House” into the “worst” spot because A. Director Catherine Hardwicke was very pleasant to speak with and B. It’s not terrible by any stretch of the imagination – just unremarkable and overstuffed. One would have high hopes for any adaptation of horror maestro H.P. Lovecraft’s works but truth be told this 1933 short story is an awkward fit for a visual medium.

Episode writer Mika Watkins wisely expands lead character Walter Gilman’s (Rupert Grint) backstory to feature more personal and human motivations. But in the process it makes the story needlessly long and discursive. To this episode’s credit, however, the monster design is top notch – particularly that of undead witch Keziah Mason (featured above).

7. Lot 36

Maybe the incredible monster designs of Cabinet of Curiosities actually hold some episodes back. For, if there’s any Cabinet creature I would put up against Keziah Mason in terms of quality, it would be “Lot 36’s” tentacle-y possessed demon-woman Dottie. And yet, I consider these two installments to be comfortably the worst of the bunch.

Despite being among the shortest episodes, “Lot 36” still doesn’t have enough novel ideas to fill its runtime. Tim Blake Nelson effortlessly creates a fully lived-in character in the form of Nick Appleton (because Tim Blake Nelson rules) but the story doesn’t know what to do with him aside from kill him. At one point, Nick visits one potential seller, who advises him to visit another potential seller, who in turn brings in another potential seller. Lotta fat on that story-meat. But hey: Dottie is truly amazing.

6. Pickman’s Model

Say what you will about Crispin Glover, but he will absolutely go for it when presented with the opportunity to do an accent. Like “Dreams in the Witch House,” “Pickman’s Model” is another Lovecraft adaptation and as such is set in early 20th century New England. Glover responds with the most bone-chilling “pahk the cahr in Hahvahrd yaaaarhhddd” Boston patois you’ve ever heard.

Jokes about Glover’s accent aside, he’s not really the problem here. The issue with “Pickman’s Model” is its frustrating lack of ambiguity. Much of the episode works due to its lead character William Thurber’s (Ben Barnes) precipitous descent into madness. The end, however, indulges pure gory schlock – albeit pretty cool gory schlock.