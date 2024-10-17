10 Ways Supernatural Can Reboot Without Disrupting Its Current Canon
A Supernatural reboot seems inevitable. Here is how the show can return while still honoring years of canon.
Supernatural gave Sam and Dean Winchester a final ending with season 15. However, death has never stuck on this show, and the odds of the show getting a reboot are surprisingly good. It helps that the series has set up countless ways to defy death over its 15 season-run, and that gives the writers room to get creative about how they want to start a new season. So, here are 10 ways that Supernatural can be rebooted without changing its current canon in order from least to most likely.
10. It Was Just Djinn Poison
At first, Djinns were creatures that trapped victims in an ideal world, but that changed in season 6, where Dean is poisoned by a Djinn that makes him see nightmares in episode 1 “Exile on Main St.” The ending section could stay canon and allow for a reboot if, instead of happening in reality, it was a dream created by Djinn poison. While it might be a bit unsatisfying as an option, this choice does allow for a clean transition from the ending into a new season.
9. The Impaled Dean Was A Shifter
As unlikely as this would be, stranger things have happened in Supernatural. Taking this route gives the showrunners a unique benefit, as well, since it kicks off a new plot right away. If the Dean who was impaled was a Shifter, then that means the real Dean is missing. Additionally, being impaled by a material that isn’t silver wouldn’t be enough to kill the Shifter. So, Sam would have to deal with the Shifter and find his brother to kick off the reboot.
8. Switch To A Different Sam And Dean
Parallel universes have already been established in Supernatural, and Chuck (who is God’s secret identity hiding on Earth) confirmed that there are countless Sams and Deans across them. This opens up the possibility for the show to switch to a similar Sam and Dean, but ones who weren’t in a situation where Dean died in a barn. Of course, the show could take a more radical approach and switch to have the reboot focus on a completely different Sam and Dean, such as those from the HunterCorp universe.
7. Sam And Dean Become The Next Chuck And Amara
There have been parallels drawn between Chuck and Amara and Sam and Dean since season 11. Amara felt a connection with Dean, and in season 15, Sam and Chuck end up connected through their shared wound. It wouldn’t be that surprising if Chuck felt some amount of guilt by the end of his villain arc and transferred his powers, or if Amara decided to do the same. They’ve been around since the creation of the universe, if they want to pass on their legacy and rest, Sam and Dean seem like the most logical successors. Plus, it doesn’t feel like the most impossible possibility when considering everything that’s happened in the series so far.
6. Sam And Dean Are Revived In The Distant Future
This scenario feels like it sits right in the middle in terms of likelihood. Mary was resurrected more than 30 years after her death, so there’s already a precedent in place that could be used to bring both Sam and Dean back decades after Sam’s death, which would keep the current ending in season 15 canon. It would be interesting to see a similar event where Sam and Dean are brought back, and Dean Jr. is an adult who they join on the hunt for whatever the latest big bad guy is.
5. Dean Is Revived Without Explanation
It might sound strange, but Supernatural has no shortage of plot holes and moments that don’t make a lot of sense. Honestly, the show doesn’t really need to give a perfect explanation. In season 6, Sam and Samuel both stated that they had no idea how they were brought back to life. In Sam’s case, Castiel later confessed that he grabbed Sam in a moment of hubris. If it means the show returns, the community would likely be fine with accepting a simple admission that Dean doesn’t know how or why he’s alive again, even if it’s never addressed again after that.
4. Chuck Distracted Sam And Dean By Letting Them Believe They Won
This would be a bit similar to the ending having been a dream, but if Chuck is evil and has nearly endless power, then it wouldn’t be out of the question for him to set up an illusion to distract Sam and Dean while he does whatever he wants without them hindering him. It might seem like an unlikely option, but it makes sense as a choice that allows the ending to be rewritten in order to continue the show without removing that ending from canon.
3. Jack Revives Castiel And Dean
If Jack takes Chuck’s place and acts as the new God, then it wouldn’t be a shock if he decided to bring Castiel and Dean back. The final scene already seems like it hints at Castiel returning. Plus, Jack likely sees Sam, Dean, and Castiel as family after all they went through together. With that being the case, he would have the power and authority to bring Castiel and Dean back to life if he wanted. If it happened between Dean’s death and Sam’s death, it wouldn’t necessarily change the current canon.
2. Castiel Returns And Resurrects Dean
Castiel has a way of returning to life and regaining his angel status repeatedly, so it’s entirely possible that it’ll happen again in a reboot. With the last scenes of season 15 hinting that Cas would return already, this seems like the most likely scenario to lead into a reboot. The biggest factor would be when Dean’s death happens in relation to Castiel’s possible return.
1. Set The Season Between Making Chuck Mortal And Dean’s Last Hunt
This seems like the most likely option for a reboot that still keeps the current ending canon. Supernatural doesn’t specify how much time passes between Chuck becoming a mortal and Dean’s death. Because of that detail, it’s possible to set season 16, and beyond, between those moments in the finale without changing the current canon. While this might not be the most exciting option, it’s the most logical when it comes to explaining why Dean is still alive.
Supernatural has a dedicated fanbase, and that can help ease the potential stress that comes with planning a reboot. There are countless options that could be used as an explanation for season 16 and why Dean is alive again, and the show has had random resurrections since its beginning, so it’s not unusual for a Winchester to find a way back to life. Regardless of how a reboot starts, there’s sure to be no shortage of fans excited for Supernatural to return.
All 15 seasons of Supernatural are available to stream on Netflix in the U.S. and Prime Video in the U.K.