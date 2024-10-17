10 Ways Supernatural Can Reboot Without Disrupting Its Current Canon

7. Sam And Dean Become The Next Chuck And Amara

There have been parallels drawn between Chuck and Amara and Sam and Dean since season 11. Amara felt a connection with Dean, and in season 15, Sam and Chuck end up connected through their shared wound. It wouldn’t be that surprising if Chuck felt some amount of guilt by the end of his villain arc and transferred his powers, or if Amara decided to do the same. They’ve been around since the creation of the universe, if they want to pass on their legacy and rest, Sam and Dean seem like the most logical successors. Plus, it doesn’t feel like the most impossible possibility when considering everything that’s happened in the series so far.

6. Sam And Dean Are Revived In The Distant Future

This scenario feels like it sits right in the middle in terms of likelihood. Mary was resurrected more than 30 years after her death, so there’s already a precedent in place that could be used to bring both Sam and Dean back decades after Sam’s death, which would keep the current ending in season 15 canon. It would be interesting to see a similar event where Sam and Dean are brought back, and Dean Jr. is an adult who they join on the hunt for whatever the latest big bad guy is.

5. Dean Is Revived Without Explanation

It might sound strange, but Supernatural has no shortage of plot holes and moments that don’t make a lot of sense. Honestly, the show doesn’t really need to give a perfect explanation. In season 6, Sam and Samuel both stated that they had no idea how they were brought back to life. In Sam’s case, Castiel later confessed that he grabbed Sam in a moment of hubris. If it means the show returns, the community would likely be fine with accepting a simple admission that Dean doesn’t know how or why he’s alive again, even if it’s never addressed again after that.

4. Chuck Distracted Sam And Dean By Letting Them Believe They Won

This would be a bit similar to the ending having been a dream, but if Chuck is evil and has nearly endless power, then it wouldn’t be out of the question for him to set up an illusion to distract Sam and Dean while he does whatever he wants without them hindering him. It might seem like an unlikely option, but it makes sense as a choice that allows the ending to be rewritten in order to continue the show without removing that ending from canon.

3. Jack Revives Castiel And Dean

If Jack takes Chuck’s place and acts as the new God, then it wouldn’t be a shock if he decided to bring Castiel and Dean back. The final scene already seems like it hints at Castiel returning. Plus, Jack likely sees Sam, Dean, and Castiel as family after all they went through together. With that being the case, he would have the power and authority to bring Castiel and Dean back to life if he wanted. If it happened between Dean’s death and Sam’s death, it wouldn’t necessarily change the current canon.

2. Castiel Returns And Resurrects Dean

Castiel has a way of returning to life and regaining his angel status repeatedly, so it’s entirely possible that it’ll happen again in a reboot. With the last scenes of season 15 hinting that Cas would return already, this seems like the most likely scenario to lead into a reboot. The biggest factor would be when Dean’s death happens in relation to Castiel’s possible return.