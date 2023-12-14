The Best TV Shows of 2023

Mrs. Davis is one of those shows that feels impossible to describe to someone who hasn’t seen it yet because parts of it are so wild and unexpected that watching it almost feels like a fever dream. Created by Tara Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory) and Damon Lindelof (Lost, Watchmen), the show follows Simone (Betty Gilpin), a nun who has a personal vendetta against the popular, all-knowing Artificial Intelligence known as Mrs. Davis. This A.I. claims to have rid the world of war and suffering by convincing users to do good for others in exchange for virtual reality wings.

When the opportunity arises to take out Mrs. Davis once and for all, Simone goes on a quest to find the Holy Grail with the help of her ex Wiley (Jake McDorman) and his merry band of resistance fighters led by JQR (Chris Diamantopoulos). But this description barely scratches the surface of what Mrs. Davis is about and how good it is. The show has secret cults, Hot Jesus, a zany bromance, magicians, and arguably the best surprise reveal of any show I’ve seen this year. Trust me, this one is worth the watch. – Brynna Arens

24. Foundation

Available on: Apple TV+ (U.S. and U.K.)

Apple TV+’s Foundation is a particularly maddening victim of this era of TV saturation. Here is a show that: 1. Has seemingly an infinite budget thanks to its trillion-dollar studio. 2. Is based on one of the Western canon’s most important sci-fi stories. 3. Features Lee Pace shirtless extensively. 4. Is really good. Foundation has all of that going for it and yet the weekly episodes in its first and now second seasons seem like they come and go with little-to-no fanfare or attention.

That’s a shame as this David S. Goyer-created series remains profoundly entertaining in its second season. Foundation takes what should be a prohibitively confusing storyline (“Ok so there’s this mathematician, right? Actually he’s more of a ‘psychohistorian.’ Do you know what the word ‘interregnum’ means because that’s gonna be really important later”) and dresses it up with compelling characters, great performances, and lush action sequences. By the time you find yourself invested in the identities of the Galactic Emperor’s three co-equal clones (one of whom is the handsome Lee Pace), you know Foundation has you in its clutches and won’t be letting go anytime soon. – Alec Bojalad

23. Party Down

Available on: Starz (U.S. and U.K.)