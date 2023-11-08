Loki Season 2: Miss Minutes Is the Scariest Villain of the Mulitverse Saga

The other villains of the Multiverse Saga thus far are more nefarious in their intentions, with many simply being hell-bent on taking over Earth or other planets in the galaxy for their own selfish purposes. For a lot of them, their goals are pretty straight-forward. The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) wants to create a “perfect” society, no matter how many beings he kills in the process. Ikaris (Richard Madden) was willing to sacrifice the Earth and his friends so that a Celestial could be born in the wake of the planet’s destruction. Kang and his variants, who are poised to be the big-bads of the Saga, want to dominate the entire multiverse.

Miss Minutes, on the other hand, is not sympathetic nor do we really know what her motivations or intentions are yet. In season 2 alone, her allegiances have flip-flopped so much that it’s hard to assess what she really wants. At the beginning of the season, she helps Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) carry out He Who Remains’ plan to give a TVA handbook to the Kang variant Victor Timely. Once that’s accomplished, Miss Minutes becomes jealous of Ravonna and Timely’s impending partnership and convinces him to leave her behind. She then reveals that she has romantic feelings for He Who Remains and hopes that Timely will give her the attention – and body – that he never did.

After Timely rejects her and she’s sent back to the end of time with Ravonna, she changes her tune and convinces Ravonna to work with her again to gain control of the TVA for themselves. Miss Minutes shows Ravonna the truth of her relationship with He Who Remains and they connect over the fact that they’ve both been betrayed by a Kang variant before. This is understandable, and good for them for realizing that they shouldn’t let jealousy over a man who never truly appreciated either of them get in the way of a potentially fruitful partnership. However, in their quest to take over one of the most powerful organizations in the Multiverse, Miss Minutes proves that she’s just as ruthless as her creator is rumored to be.

When they return to the TVA, they try to convince General Dox (Kate Dickie) and her loyal Time-Keepers to join their team in exchange for a life on the timeline. Other than Brad (Rafael Casal), Dox and the other Time-Keepers remain steadfast in their morals. They may not see eye-to-eye with Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), but Dox knows that they both care about the TVA and the future of the people on the timeline.

Rather than just leaving Dox and the others in their cell, Miss Minutes takes over the Gizmo that sits menacingly in the cell with them and activates it. Dox and her crew are slowly crushed to death by the machine in a manner so gruesome that we don’t even see what happens. All we hear are the screams and crushing noises as the walls created by the Gizmo close in on them. All we see are the grimaces of Ravonna and Brad as they try to look away from the horrors while Miss Minutes watches the entire thing with a chilling smile on her face as she revels in the pain she’s caused.

While a lot of the other villains in the Multiverse Saga may be strong and powerful, the vast majority are still human, or at least humanoid. Even if it takes a lot to do so, they can still be killed. Miss Minutes is a sentient A.I. clock created by the variant of one of the most feared beings in the Multiverse with the ability to write her own code. She may have been deactivated by Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan) when he rebooted the TVA’s systems to kick her out, but that doesn’t mean that she’s gone for good.