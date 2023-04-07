Jury Duty: A Reality Comedy You Need to See to Believe

Being funny is a gift, right? People are often innately drawn to those who can make them laugh, or to folks who can pull off an elaborate joke or prank without the party on the receiving end becoming aware of it. But an even bigger sign of someone’s good character is whether they are able to be the butt end of the joke without it ruining their day. We call it being a good sport, but it’s really more than that. The ability to laugh at yourself is an underrated virtue in a world that can be really uptight and serious.

Ronald Gladden is the definition of someone who is able to stay calm and accept the chaos being forced upon him for laughs. He’s the real star of Amazon Freevee’s new comedy series, Jury Duty. The eight-episode affair is a unique look at the hilarity that can ensue out of the mundane. Created by Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky (The Office), Jury Duty presents Ronald as the only juror on a panel of 12 in Los Angeles, California who is unaware of the true nature of his summons. He thinks the film crew is making an educational look at the nature of jury duty, completely oblivious to the truth about the ordeal: he’s on reality television. The rest of the jurors are all trained actors, most notably James Marsden (of Sonic the Hedgehog fame) playing a version of himself. For over two weeks, Ronald is tested by practical jokes, odd requests, and eccentric behavior patterns exhibited by his co-jurors. Think of it like a real-life version of The Truman Show, but with less existential dread.

The concern with a series like this is how the actors around Ronald are able to keep their cool and improvise depending on how Ronald reacts to the situations put in front of him. Fortunately, Ronald is the ultimate nice guy. Instead of becoming suspicious of what’s occurring or getting frustrated with outrageous events like a massive poop clogging the hotel toilet in his room, Ronald keeps his sanity and even tries to lead the jury to a reasonable and just decision on the court case. He is the reason the series will keep audiences curious and even captivate them. Ronald’s humility and down-to-earth personality is the star of the show.

You can immediately tell both from the documentary-style filmmaking and the sense of humor of the characters in the jury that the people involved behind the camera have roots in the famous NBC sitcom The Office. While no show can replicate the iconic workplace sitcom’s nature, Jury Duty does mimic some of the humorous situations that used to occur in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Uncomfortable sexual humor such as impotence is hilariously touched upon. Social situations like getting drunk in public and handling white supremacists in a bar also are highlight scenes of the series.