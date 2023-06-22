The Bear Season 2’s Most Stressful Episode is a Cameo Bonanza

The Bear season 2 episode 6 “Fishes” is both a marvel of storytelling and an absolute nightmare to endure. It takes all of the stress of season 1’s infamous one-take stunner “Review” and elongates it out into over an hour of excruciating family drama. It also just happens to feature some of the most bold casting choices you’ll ever see on TV.

Prior to the release of The Bear season 2, FX made only the first four episodes of the season available to critics. Even the few critics who received the entire season did so with the explicit instruction as to not mention anything that happens after episode 4, as Rolling Stone‘s Alan Sepinwall notes in his review. After watching episode 6, that approach now makes a fair bit more sense. This flashback installment to a holiday dinner at the Berzattos features some cameos no one would have wanted spoiled.

Even the name of the episode is a bit of a red herring. Its “official” title of “Fishes” is in keeping with the rest of the season’s title formats that invoke the name of an ingredient or dish. But when “Fishes” cuts to black at the end, viewers are greeted with a title card that reads “The Berzattos” as though that were the real title of this drama all along. So without further ado, let’s go ahead and meet the Berzattos.

Jamie Lee Curtis is Donna Berzatto

The scream queen, herself, Jamie Lee Curtis stars in this episode as Carmy, Sugar (Abby Elliott), and Mikey’s (Jon Bernthal) mom Donna. And yes, the Laurie Strode Halloween actress does plenty of screaming. Donna is profoundly unwell, suffering from a clear alcohol problem and a likely mental illness like bipolar or borderline personality disorder.

In her alcoholic stupor she is adamant that that no one help her with the massive Christmas dinner, leading to a cacophony of screeching egg timers and sauce stains all over the place. Upon finishing said dinner, she rides through a major depressive episode, despairing that no one in her family ever wants to help her.

Through it all, the rest of the Berzattos do their best to help Donna but largely resign themselves to just staying out of her way. When Donna has her final, most climactic blowup at her daughter for having the audacity to ask if she’s OK, everyone treats it as an inevitability they just had to get over with. But Donna then crashing through the living room with her car is a clear escalation.