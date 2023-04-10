Succession Season 4 Spoiled That Big Twist Ages Ago And You Didn’t Even Notice

It may seem innocuous considering how often the Roys travel first class to some business or personal event, but no detail is too small for creator Jesse Armstrong and his team to include. It was definitely an intentional decision, one that was corroborated by Shiv Roy actor Sarah Snook on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon during the press tours before the premiere in March 2023.

Snook laughed with Fallon when asked about whether there were any Easter eggs in the poster by saying “you’ll only know once you know . . . there is a thing that once the season begins airing, it may get related back to this moment.” She almost definitely is talking about the airplane hanging above the characters.

This wouldn’t be the first time fans thought they could deduce answers to the show’s biggest surprises. In the third season posters, many people dissected the sides of the room that the characters were standing on. This led to predictions about how the divided factions of the Roy family would come to finalize after the dust settled on the third season. HBO released several different versions of this poster to help illustrate the ways the relationships and loyalties of the characters would switch up throughout the episodes.

Minutia like this is what separates legendary TV shows from average ones. Succession is arguably already part of the pantheon of all-timers because of its incredible attention to detail that seemingly expands and continues to mesmerize with every passing season. The choice to end the show so early may be the best one Armstrong has made yet. With fewer episodes than other programs, episodes like “Connor’s Wedding” strike emotional chords that simply can’t be reached in a series bogged down with eight seasons of material.

With seven episodes left, it’s hard to tell what is going to happen to the Roys. Logan was an omnipresent force in the lives of every person on the show. While most people disliked him, it was hard not to take his opinion as gospel. Logan’s absence will force massive character growth from Roman (Kieran Culkin), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), and Shiv (Snook). They always use their dad’s power as a barometer for their own feelings and aspirations. Something is going to change in a big way after this death, and the only thing we can be sure of is to look for the hints anywhere we can find them, even in the most unexpected of places!