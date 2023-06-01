Succession: Who Are The Characters Based on?

Ultimately though, Kendall’s intense desire to succeed his father as CEO puts him more in line with elder son Lachlan. From the outside looking in, it appears as though Lachlan has put in the most effort of the Murdoch siblings to win the NewsCorp crown, having set out to start his own media firm called Illyria in 2005 before returning to in 2014. Like Kendall, all of Lachlan’s efforts to prove himself worthy appear to have fallen short. According to journalist Maggie Haberman, Murdoch once told President Trump that Lachlan would be the one to succeed him but their relationship now may have cooled.

Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin)

While Kendall resembles bits of both Lachlan and James, Roman actually resembles neither. Of all the Roy characters on Succession, Roman may be the most purely fictional but there are still some things that tie him to younger brother James. James is the Murdoch sibling who has been most publicly critical of their father. When Lachlan was welcomed back to NewsCorp after his outside stint, James seemingly took his return as a threat to his claim.

By 2019, James left his job as Fox News COO and released a statement that read: “My resignation is due to disagreements over certain editorial content published by the Company’s news outlets and certain other strategic decisions.” It’s hard to imagine the broken and subservient Roman challenging his father so boldly. James is also reportedly more politically liberal than his father.

Interestingly though, there’s a small chance that James himself may feel an affinity with Roman. Roman, often called “Romulus” on the show by his father, is named after the mythical founders of Rome: Romulus and Remus. These twin brothers were suckled by a she-wolf in a cave known as “the Lupercal.” As such, the Latin term “lupus” means wolf and the founding of Rome is associated with wolves. When James left Fox News he started his own investment company called … Lupa Systems. A stretch? Perhaps. But at least some members of the Murdoch family absolutely do watch the show.

Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook)

Though James Murdoch has made a public attempt to cast himself as significantly more liberal than his father, in reality Murdoch daughter Elisabeth has always been known as the family’s “token liberal.” That doesn’t mean she challenges her father’s business decisions frequently as that 2023 Vanity Fair deep dive on the Murdochs notes that Elisabeth is “terrified of Rupert dying mad at her.”

Both of these factors make Elisabeth a solid fit for Siobhan “Shiv” Roy, Logan’s only daughter with second wife Caroline. Elisabeth just happens to be the oldest of Rupert’s children with that particular brood while Shiv is the youngest in hers.