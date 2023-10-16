The New Rick and Morty Voice Actors are True Unknowns

Rick and Morty’s seventh season has had an air of controversy and intrigue surrounding it as series creator Justin Roiland was fired by the show and Adult Swim due to felony domestic abuse charges being brought against him. Even though Roiland hadn’t been involved in any major creative decisions with the series for years, he still voiced the eponymous duo as well as other side characters up to his departure. With Roiland gone, the creative team behind Rick and Morty had some seemingly large shoes to fill to get the new season done on time and make sure the change was virtually seamless for long-time fans.

Rather than going the Solar Opposites route and bringing in a well-known actor with a different voice to replace Roiland and making a bit out of the whole thing, Rick and Morty showrunner Scott Marder decided to take a different approach. To start, Marder didn’t want to hire one person to take over every single character that Roiland voiced, telling The Hollywood Reporter that it “felt unfair” to ask one person to put that much wear and tear on their voice for the foreseeable future, no matter how much “easier” it would be to have one person record it all as Roiland did.

After thousands of auditions over a six-month process, Marder and co-creator Dan Harmon finally found the right actors to replace Roiland as Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith. Both characters are now voiced by actors that seem to have been pulled from another dimension specifically to fill the void that the previous voice actor left behind.

Harry Belden is the new voice of Morty, and his previous roles primarily consist of background work on shows like Chicago Med and Joe Pera Talks With You. Rick is now voiced by Ian Cardoni, who also did background acting work for movies like Grown Ups and Clear History. Cardoni has also been an announcer for WrestleMania. But just because Cardoni and Belden don’t quite have an extensive filmography yet, doesn’t mean that they haven’t been up to the task.