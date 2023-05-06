Why Fans of The Hunger Games Should Watch Apple TV+’s Silo

While the cultural phenomenon known as the Hunger Games franchise may seem like a thing of the past to some, the popularity of the movies during their brief time on Netflix this year begs to differ. Even though all four Hunger Games movies were only on Netflix for the month of March, the first two movies spent weeks in the top ten with millions of views totaled by the end of the month and on TikTok, #hungergames has 8.2 billion views and counting. With the prequel movie The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes also set to come out later this year, it’s not surprising that there’s been a reawakening of this series’ passionate fanbase.

If rewatching The Hunger Games has left you wanting more compelling dystopian stories, and you can’t wait until November for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, then I highly recommend checking out the Apple TV+ series Silo. The show is set in a world where the outside environment has become toxic, and humanity has been forced to live in an underground silo.

For 140 years, the silo has lived in peace, operating strictly by a Pact that forbids relics from the “before” times, strongly discourages digging into the silo’s past, and blames a group of rebels for the destruction of any records of humanity’s existence before the silo. The only glimpse at the outside world the silo residents get is from a sensor that displays the same angle of the barren wasteland that awaits them. Being sent outside to clean the sensor is considered one of the worst punishments a person can receive, but it’s also something that people can choose to do if they become curious enough about the outside world and demand to be let out. However, once that request is made, there are no take backs.

Based on the Wool series of novels by Hugh Howey, season 1 of Silo follows Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson), a silo mechanic who is suddenly thrust into the role of sheriff after the previous sheriff names her as his successor before requesting to leave the silo to join his wife on the outside. As Juliette learns more about why Holston (David Oyelowo) and his wife voluntarily went outside and the secrets they uncovered about the silo, she stumbles upon a conspiracy that forever changes her life.