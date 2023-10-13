The Fall of the House of Usher’s Verna Is Not What You Think

Anywho, it’s fair to conclude that Verna fulfills the role of the Raven in Mike Flanagan’s ode to Edgar Allan Poe. In addition to that anagram, the show continually implies that Verna just straight up transforms into a raven on several occasions. But the answer as to who or what Verna really is and what role she fulfills in the story isn’t that simple. Yes, she’s a metaphorical and literal raven, but she’s also much more.

In addition to associating Verna with nature’s most Gothic bird, The Fall of the House of Usher also makes it quite clear that Verna is a demon of sort sort – perhaps even the devil herself. Verna is clearly a supernatural being. In her finale conversation with Usher lawyer Arthur “The Pym Reaper” Pym (Mark Hamill), Verna mentions “coming up” to Earth from somewhere and being fascinated with human beings.

Verna also likes to make Faustian bargains with very bad people. Before the Usher family cut a deal with the literal devil, Verna also worked with powerful (and frequently loathsome) real life figures like the Mark Zuckerberg, Mitch McConnell, Donald Trump, Prescott Bush, John Francis Queeny (founder of Monsanto) the Koch family, the Hearsts, the Rockefellers, the Vanderbilts, and more. All of these individuals and families sold their soul to Verna for power, just like Roderick and Madeline Usher once did.

Verna as a literal demonic figure works quite well in The Fall of the House of Usher. Roderick and Madeline’s agreement with Verna raises some fascinating questions as to what they even really accomplished. Yes, Verna said she could make all of their dreams come true but weren’t Roderick and Madeline’s dreams en route to becoming true anyway? Rufus Griswold (Michael Trucco) was dead, his body was never going to be found, and Fortunato Pharmaceuticals was ripe for the taking. They don’t call it a “deal with the devil” because you made an actual equitable deal with the devil. They call it a deal with the devil because the devil is always going to get the best of you somehow.

So why even bother with Verna as a raven in The Fall of the House of Usher? For one, no story that’s seeking to capture all of the Poe experience can leave The Raven out. It’s unquestionably his most well-known work and one of the best poems in American literary history. But more importantly than that, Flanagan’s recasting of the raven as the devil reveals that he might have an interesting interpretation of poem itself.

If you’ve never read The Raven, please rectify that. It rules. Once you have, you may be surprised to discover that there isn’t much of a narrative in there at all. The poem essentially follows an unnamed narrator as he mopes around his spooky home and despairs over the loss of his beloved “Lenore.” Then a raven turns up to either actively taunt said narrator or simply parrot his own misery back to him. Based on what Flanagan presents in The Fall of the House of Usher, his vision of the beast not only has agency in mocking the narrator but is probably even partially responsible for his pain.