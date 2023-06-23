The Bear Season 2 Is About The Struggle to Be ‘Normal’

And then: he’s right back at the restaurant. It’s that same evening or preposterously early the following morning, who can even tell? Sydney and Carmy’s sister Sugar (Abby Elliott) are there ready to get back to work. Carmy and Sydney had a chance to enjoy their first night off in God knows how long. And they failed miserably in their attempt to make anything out of it. Their noses are immediately back to the grindstone – the only place those noses ever go.

In some ways, the conclusion of The Bear season 2’s first episode serves as a thesis statement for the nine remaining episodes to come. Anyone who has worked in the tense environment of a restaurant kitchen, or merely anyone who experienced it through The Bear‘s supremely stressful first season, knows it’s an emotionally heightened crucible that bears (pardon the pun) very little resemblance to “real life.” Attempting to start a new restaurant in particular is a grueling, surreal endeavor in which the stakes are financial life or death, complete dedication is required, and failure is the norm.

Why do people like Carmy and Sydney continue to try to open new restaurants if the stakes are so high and the chances for success are so minimal? It’s because living on the knife’s edge like that is intoxicating – so intoxicating that the “normal” life seems bland and colorless by comparison. Still, isn’t a quiet, normal life what we’re all supposed to strive for? Carmy attempts to do just that in The Bear season 2 and the results are ultimately tragic. To be clear, there’s no such thing as a “normal life.” The word “normal” passes a value judgment about the correct or proper way to spend one’s time. For the purposes of this article though, let’s acknowledge “normal” as simply an existence without perpetual fealty to one’s unbearably stressful job.

When Carmy encounters his old flame Claire (Molly Gordon) at a convenience store in episode two, the pair immediately pick up where they left off. It’s clear that they share a mutual interest in each other and could embark upon a nice, normal relationship but Carmy resists it anyway, giving Claire a fake number (the “555” should have been a dead giveaway, girl). Still, Claire persists, gets his number anyway, and they begin a fairly charming courtship.

Some online commenters have reported that the Carmy and Claire scenes are the weakest aspect of The Bear season 2. I understand where they’re coming from but I think part of that critique misses the fact that Carmy and Claire’s relationship is probably supposed to be a bit by-the-numbers. Due to his demanding career, Carmy’s emotional and social development has been arrested to the point where attending a simple house party is like walking on Mars.

Through much of The Bear season 2’s run, Carmy leads what we would recognize as a fairly normal life. He’s got a job, albeit a tough one, but he also has a girlfriend/friend-who-is-a-girl who he is able to spend time with. If ever given a night off, Carmy wouldn’t merely pace around his apartment, glancing at his phone anymore. He’s got places to go, things to do, and people to see outside of work. You know, like a normal person would.