Mrs. Davis Ending Explained

After all the madness already witnessed, Mrs. Davis‘s final episode makes a fair bit of sense in the end. So let’s talk about exactly what happened and all of the questions the show finally answers. Questions like …

Who Created Mrs. Davis?

The question of “who created Mrs. Davis?” wasn’t necessarily the most compelling one for the series bearing her name. That’ll happen when you also introduce the literal Holy Grail as a plot device. As it turns out though the answer as to Mrs. Davis’s parentage and ultimate purpose in “life” leads to one of the entire show’s best, most hilarious reveals. The world-conquering algorithm that came to be known under the names Mrs. Davis, Mum, Madonna, and Mamá got its start as a potential app for chicken wing chain restaurant Buffalo Wild Wings. Yes, for real.

Simone (Betty Gilpin) makes this discovery early on in the finale. Throughout the season, Mrs. Davis has been occasionally malfunctioning and having the users who proxy for her repeat the name of an address (1042 Electric Avenue). Simone tracks down that address and finds a woman named Joy (Ashley Roman). Joy, it turns out, has as strong a claim to creating The Algorithm as anyone. She developed the sophisticated code on behalf of Buffalo Wild Wings (also known as “BW3” in my neck of the woods because it used to be called “Buffalo Wild Wings & Weck), which wanted a simple consumer-facing app. When B-Dubs turned Joy’s app down, she stripped all of the corporate information from it and released it to an open source coding website. There other users presumably tweaked it and somehow Mrs. Davis found her way off the site, into everyone’s phones, and became the most successful A.I. ever developed.

Though Mrs. Davis evolved into her own thing, some bits and pieces of her Buffalo Wild Wings coding clearly remains. What are the rewards for users who do what Mrs. Davis wants? Wings, of course. What is it called when a user sells their own life over to the algorithm? An expiration date. Even the Holy Grail quest that Mrs. Davis sets Simone on might have chain restaurant origins. After all, Joy had to upload page one of BWW’s employee handbook into the code: “100% customer satisfaction is our Holy Grail.” With Mrs. Davis unable to achieve 100% customer satisfaction with her users, she reasons that she must then destroy the Holy Grail.

Wait, Was That the Euthanasia Rollercoaster?

If Mrs. Davis technically being the property of Buffalo Wild Wings wasn’t funny enough, the show also turns to another goofy real life origin as inspiration for what Wiley goes through in this episode. For those who don’t recall why Wiley (Jake McDorman) spends half this episode in a white robe at a sterile facility, Simone’s ex cut a deal with Mrs. Davis awhile back for access to “wings.” In exchange for those wings, he had to receive an “expiration date” from Mrs. Davis, literally meaning that he would end his life at her behest.

Wiley’s expiration date finally arrives in episode 8 and he enters the pyramid-like structure in the desert where Mrs. Davis apparently euthanizes her unneeded users. Wiley is pretty confident that this is all a ruse that Mrs. Davis does to rattle a misbehaving digital citizenry. But his assigned handler is adamant that this is all real and that he will die. Wiley’s faith in his safety is then shaken by the handler revealing “The Apparatus” that will kill hm. It’s the Euthanasia Coaster!