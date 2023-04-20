Mrs. Davis Cast: Where You’ve Seen Betty Gilpin Before

Created by Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez, the Peacock series Mrs. Davis is set in a world where an all-knowing artificial intelligence has essentially created world peace. Known by a variety of names around the world, including Mrs. Davis, this A.I. encourages its followers to do tasks for it in order to gain virtual reality “wings.” But not everyone believes that this A.I. is the benevolent savior of humanity it appears to be. A nun named Simone and a secret organization that involves her ex-boyfriend and his best friend become involved in a quest to get rid of Mrs. Davis for good. All they have to do is track down the mythical Holy Grail.

As with most Damon Lindelof (Lost, Watchmen) series, there’s a lot going on with the characters of Mrs. Davis. While diving too deep into these characters gets into spoiler territory, here’s what we can share about these characters and the actors who play them without giving too much away.

Betty Gilpin is Simone

Simone is a nun who has devoted herself to God and lives a life of seclusion, when she’s not going after sketchy magicians that is. When she discovers that the world has begun to effectively worship an artificial intelligence known as Mrs. Davis, she decides to fight against it, skeptical of the hold this A.I. has on humanity. Simone is played by Betty Gilpin, an actor most known for her roles in the Netflix series GLOW and the controversial 2020 movie The Hunt, also co-written by Damon Lindelof.

Jack McDorman is Wiley

Despite being Simone’s ex-boyfriend, Wiley decides to help her on her crusade against Mrs. Davis. Wiley is played by Jack McDorman, another Lindelof alum who appeared in Watchmen. McDorman has also appeared in the What We Do in the Shadows TV series and Dopesick.