Party Down Cast: Who’s New, Who’s Returning, and Who’s Missing

“I think it became really real when we were able to open an office. Because when somebody actually writes a check, then it’s real.”

That moment for Ron Donald actor Ken Marino didn’t arrive until he was actually on set for the first day of shooting.

“We’ve been talking about this for a long time. At a certain point I stopped believing … and as soon as I stopped believing, it happened.”

Marino’s momentary loss of faith can be forgiven. In the long canon of TV shows brought back from the dead, few were likelier candidates for reanimation than Party Down. To say that this two-season comedy about failed entertainers working as caterers in Los Angeles had viewership issues is to put it lightly. The first two seasons aired on U.S. pay cable network Starz in 2009 and 2010 and enjoyed Nielsen ratings that could be charitably described as “non-existent.” The show’s then-series finale took in a reported 13,000 viewers. No, not 130,000. Thirteen thousand.

But in the age of streaming, what is dead may never die … particular if what is dead is actually great. Though very few TV-watchers realized it at the time, Party Down was quite simply one of the best comedy series of the new millennium. Eventually enough folks caught up with the episodic saga of Ron Donald (Marino), Henry Pollard (Scott), Casey Klein (Lizzy Caplan), and their “Party Down” catering team to make the show an easy cult classic. In its post-cancellation years, Party Down was able to count many notable figures as fans. And one of those fans proved to be particularly useful in bringing the show back.

“There was this new head of Starz (Jeffrey Hirsch),” Enbom says. “The whole reason this started was because we read an interview in the trades where he made reference to liking Party Down. Rob Thomas just called him and he was just like, ‘Hey, guess what? We’re here and we’re ready.'”