Why Patrick Stewart Didn’t Want Star Trek: Picard’s Next Generation Reunion At First

It seems like Jean-Luc Picard never learns. At the end of the Star Trek: The Next Generation finale “All Good Things…”, the Captain finally joins his senior officers of the USS Enterprise for a game of cards. “I should have done this a long time ago,” he admits with some resignation.

But when the Captain returned to screens for Star Trek: Picard, after a twenty-year absence following the dismal final TNG movie Star Trek: Nemesis, he didn’t bring his old crew with him. Sure, Data, Riker, and Troi dropped by for an episode or two, but Picard spent most of his time with a new renegade gang. It wasn’t until Picard hit its third and final season that the Captain was rejoined by his most famous crew.

Patrick Stewart recently explained to The Wrap the reservations he had about the final season. Although he admits that he is “moved” by the “strong sentimental feelings” about TNG, he also believes reunions are antithetical to the series. “That’s essentially not what Star Trek was about,” he countered. “I didn’t want for all of that work to collapse into internal jokes about the previous show or comedic episodes or even romantic episodes.”

Leaving aside the fact that Next Generation only got the green light after the success of movies that brought back The Original Series cast, there’s certainly validity to Stewart’s concerns. For all of their commercial success, viewers have complained about the increasingly self-referential nature of rival Star Wars, following the lead of Disney’s big money-maker the MCU. While knowing in-jokes work well on Lower Decks, and Picard season one did open with a shot of memorabilia from TNG (including the Picard Day banner from “The Pegasus,” an unlikely keepsake for the child-phobic Captain), Jean-Luc would be a poor fit in the same approach.