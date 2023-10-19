The Hidden Power of Gen V’s Effortless Queerness

Marie (Jaz Sinclair) and Jordan’s romance is also incredibly normalized and feels like a true next step in their relationship rather than something forced upon them so that the show can check a few boxes. While they do have a few insecurities as their relationship progresses, neither of them seem worried about other people finding out about their queerness. This appears to be Marie’s first relationship, and rather than spending a ton of time worrying about what her feelings for Jordan mean, she just kind of rolls with them.

As someone who took years to embrace my own queerness and still struggles at times to accept my identity, I find it comforting that characters like Marie and Jordan are able to exist on TV. Gen V doesn’t try to hide their sexuality or make them feel ashamed of it, but it also doesn’t force them to make a big deal about it either. For the most part, they are able to just exist as they are and experiment with who they are and what they want.

Queerness is a normal part of life, as much as bigots across the U.S. and around the world would like to make people think otherwise. Stories that are explicitly about queer joy and exploring queerness are as important now as they were before, but it’s also important to see queer characters that are just existing in their world as they are.

Even though it feels like the U.S. is going backwards with regards to LGBTQ+ acceptance, queer people aren’t going anywhere. According to a Gallup poll (via Axios), a little over 20% of Gen Z adults (those born between 1997 and 2003) claim an identity under the LGBTQ+ umbrella – that’s 1 in 5 people from this generation alone. Comparatively, only 10.5% of Millennials and 4.2% of Gen X identify as LGBTQ+.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that Gen Z is more queer than other generations – it’s more likely that due to the rise in acceptance of queer identities during our lifetime, that we were able to embrace who we are earlier in our lives than other generations. This dichotomy is clear when looking at The Boys and Gen V. Maeve was made to feel ashamed of who she was for most of her life. Jordan and Marie don’t appear to feel that same pressure to fit into a mold of who other people think they should be.

Like real world Gen Z, the youth of Gen V also have to deal with the fact that their lives have been drastically affected by older generations without their input or control. In the real world, Gen Z has to contend with the growing reality of climate change and how our futures have been disposable in the eyes of corporations. In Gen V, the young supes have to deal with the fact that they were created by a corporation as a commodity with no regard for what they may have wanted out of their lives.