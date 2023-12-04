The Last of Us Season 2 Has an Impossible Role to Cast

This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part II.

The first season of HBO’s The Last of Us has widely been considered a success. From the casting to how the show molds the story itself for a new medium, both newcomers to Joel and Ellie’s journey and longtime fans of the games have found The Last of Us to be a compelling and engaging show. Adapting The Last of Us Part I was certainly no easy feat, but The Last of Us Part II is a different beast entirely.

Not only does the second game have more story and characters to cover, it has also proved to be a lot more controversial than its predecessor – especially when it comes to the playable character Abby. Abby was a new character in The Last of Us Part II, and while she’s introduced fairly early into the game, the player doesn’t really get to experience the full emotional depth of her story until about halfway through. For a majority of the first half of the game, the player controls Ellie, who is close to five years older than when we last left her in The Last of Us Part I, as she tries to find Abby and get revenge on her for killing Joel.

This act was unforgivable for many people, and they loathed the fact that they then had to play as and empathize with Abby, whose own father was killed by Joel in the previous game. So many of these “fans” were enraged and hated what Abby did that they took to the internet to voice their complaints, going so far as to send death threats to Laura Bailey, the actor who did the voice acting and motion-capture work for Abby, as well as Jocelyn Mettler, who provided the face model for the character.