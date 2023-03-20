Swarm Cast: Inside Billie Eilish’s First TV Role

Created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers, the Prime Video series Swarm follows a young woman, Dre, whose obsession with a Beyoncé-like superstar takes her down a dark and violent path. The series is an intense look at the dangers of fandom that is surprisingly based on true stories. Swarm follows Dre on a journey across the U.S. as she tries to take down haters and finally meet her idol. While the cast for this series isn’t large, there are a few unexpected guest stars that Dre meets throughout her journey. Let’s dive into the main actors that bring this surreal story to life as well as the surprising guest appearances you can look forward to.

Swarm Main Cast

Dominique Fishback is Dre

Dre is a super-fan of pop superstar Ni’Jah and a devoted member of her fanbase called The Beehive. Dre’s obsession with the singer takes her across the U.S. and she begins a violent vendetta against those who would dare speak ill of Ni’Jah. She hopes that Ni’Jah will see how devoted to her she is, and that they’ll become friends. Dre is played by Dominique Fishback, who has also starred in Judas and the Black Messiah, Project Power, and The Hate U Give, though she first came to be known to TV audiences through The Deuce.

Chloe Bailey is Marissa

Chloe Bailey plays Marissa, Dre’s sister and roommate who is also a fan of Ni’Jah, though not as intensely as Dre is. Marissa and Dre don’t always see eye to eye, but they are fiercely protective of each other. Chloe Bailey is well-known for her music both as a solo artist and as a member of the duo Chloe x Halle (alongside sister Halle Bailey) as well as her role as Jazz Forster in Freeform’s Grown-ish. Bailey contributed to the creation of Ni’Jah’s music on the show, telling Den of Geek: “I didn’t have to break any character to have music a part of this show. That was cool to me as a musician.”

Damson Idris is Khalid

Khalid is Marissa’s boyfriend and a cause of tension between the sisters. He likes to push Dre’s buttons and teases her for her obsession with Ni’Jah. Khalid is played by Damson Idris, who you’ll likely recognize from his roles in Snowfall and Black Mirror.