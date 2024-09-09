New British TV Series Preview: What to Watch This Autumn & Winter

If the turn of a calendar page wasn’t enough to convince you that summer is gone and the time of long sleeves and hot chocolate is here, then the weather in the UK is a helpful reminder. Rain and cloud and a 10-degree drop in temperature are all heralds of the new season, the season of staying in and watching TV. After a long, hot summer of sport, sport and more sport, we’re finally getting some new British & Irish TV shows.

What kind of TV shows? Take your pick. There are fresh seasons of Bad Sisters, Heartstopper, Taskmaster, The Devil’s Hour and Wolf Hall. There are brand new thrillers Black Doves and Nightsleeper, there’s zombie horror-comedy Generation Z, frothy Jilly Cooper fun Rivals, the Doctor Who Christmas special (plus one each from Gavin & Stacey and Outnumbered), and a bevvy of crime dramas and mysteries to untangle. Get your mental highlighter pen out and start circling.

Bad Sisters season 2

An Irish rather than British entry on this list, but forgive the aberration. If you’ve yet to meet the Garvey sisters (Eva, Grace, Ursula, Bibi and Becka), then take the necessary steps to remedy that, because better TV series are hard to find. In season one, Bad Sisters told a whodunit/howdunit story about the death of John Paul (Claes Bang), Grace’s vile and abusive husband whom the sisters gang together to take out. An Irish-set remake of Belgian series Clan and co-written by Coupling and Catastrophe’s Sharon Horgan, it was funny, dark, moving and filled with entertaining characters. Season two’s story is still under wraps, but anticipation is high.

Black Doves

An original spy thriller from Joe Barton (the creator of The Lazarus Project and Giri/Haji – one of the most underrated thrillers of recent years), Black Doves should be at the top of your to-watch list. It stars Keira Knightley as an intelligence agent who gets into hot water when the man she’s having an affair with is caught up in the criminal underworld. Ben Whishaw and Sarah Lancashire also star, and with a cast that good, expect big things. There’s no official release date yet, but seeing as this slick, London thriller is set at Christmas, perhaps we’ll see it at the end of the year.