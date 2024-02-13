Gavin & Stacey To Answer Nessa’s Cliff-Hanger in New Christmas Special

Gavin & Stacey’s 2019 Christmas special was huge. Bigger than huge. Do some bad maths, and you could even say that it was watched by one in three people in the UK population (you’d be wrong but when has that ever stopped anybody making statistical assertions).

Outside of state funerals, royal weddings or pandemic lockdown broadcasts, nothing much on British TV gets over 18 million viewers, let alone something nice, and the 2019 Gavin & Stacey Christmas special was very nice. Which is why they’re rumoured to be doing another one.

As reported by Deadline, but yet to be confirmed by the BBC or the show’s production companies, Ruth Jones and James Corden have written a new episode, which is due to film this summer “with a view to airing at Christmas time this year, five years on from the previous ratings-topping special.” The news coincides with Corden’s return to the UK after eight years hosting The Late Late Show in the US.

Deadline also reports that “the majority of the main cast will likely return”, and mentions co-stars Rob Brydon, Alison Steadman, Larry Lamb and Julia Davis alongside titular stars Matthew Horne and Joanna Page. Tidy.