New British Crime Drama for 2024: Detective Series, Cosy Crime, Murder Mysteries & Serial Killer Shows

Happy Valley and Endeavour may have ended for good last year, but there’s no shortage of top British TV crime drama coming to fill the gap they left behind. From complex true crime to cosy village-set murder mysteries and bonkers grisly thrillers, fans of British TV crime drama will eat well in 2024.

A few picks from the 30+ series below to get on your radar: spy thriller Black Doves, from the creator of The Lazarus Project and Giri/Haji, starring Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw, is coming to Netflix this year. Being Human creator Toby Whithouse has a new folk horror crime mystery staring Anjli Mohindra that’s on its way to Alibi. Stephen Butchard, the writer behind The Last Kingdom’s TV adaptation, is going back to the history books for a new Tudor-set murder mystery in Shardlake. And Andrew Scott will be taking on the title role in Netflix’s Ripley, an arty new adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s crime classic novel series.

All that, plus a brand new series of the best British thriller around – Apple TV+’s Slow Horses starring Gary Oldman, the return of excellent BBC One police thriller debuts The Responder, Blue Lights and much, much more.

We’ll keep this post updated with release dates and more information as it’s confirmed.