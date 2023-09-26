Alison Hammond Is Exactly The Ingredient Bake Off Needs

She Gets the Best Out of People – Even Harrison Ford

Hammond has a knack for making a connection with anyone she’s paired with on screen. The most famous example of this, which has racked up 17 million views on YouTube, is her Blade Runner 2049 interview with Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling. Ford is known for sometimes being curt in interviews, something he attributes to “an abhorrence of boring situations”, but Hammond is anything but boring.

She breaks the ice by admitting that she’s never seen the original Blade Runner, cracks a joke about her “bleak, dystopian” interview technique, and the banter snowballs from there, creating a memorable interview in which they all seem to have a genuinely good time.

There’s Never a Dull Moment

Alison Hammond, a floating weather map, and two scantily clad sailors… what could possibly go wrong? Whether you believe this viral TV moment – in which Hammond accidentally knocks one of the sailors into the Thames – was staged or not, it’s undeniably funny, and will probably cause the bakers to keep her at arms’ length when there’s a precariously balanced showstopper around. Doesn’t mean we won’t secretly be willing Alison Hammond to knock someone’s cake over.

She Sees The Funny Side When Things Go Wrong

One of the last times Alison Hammond was in the #Strictly Ballroom. She gave us THIS iconic moment… pic.twitter.com/ziLTECvYYM — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 5, 2022

We know things get pretty tense in the tent at times, from Baked Alaska gate to poor Howard getting his custard nicked and Sura’s fly-swatting fiasco, and it can leave a pretty unpleasant taste in an otherwise jolly format.

Judging from her time on Strictly, we can probably rely on Alison Hammond to keep the mood light when there’s a baking scandal. When she was in the dreaded dance-off, she suffered a wardrobe malfunction that meant her dance partner Alijaz ended up with a floaty sleeve covering his entire face for part of the dance, which produced Hammond’s memorable fit of the giggles.

She Has Form Interacting with Members of the Public

Part of Noel Fielding’s charm (and that of his predecessors Mel & Sue) is how easily he bonds with the contestants, creating a rapport that’s not only entertaining but also heightens the tension, getting the presenters fully invested in the fates of the contestants.