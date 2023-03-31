The Power Review: Event TV That’s a Force to be Reckoned With

At the top of the show is Toni Collette’s well meaning Mayor Margot Cleary-Lopez, a mother of three including teenage daughter Jos (Auli’i Cravalho) who develops The Power. She’s an early advocate for the women and girls and their bodily autonomy, protesting suggestions of creating registers of who does and does not have it, while her husband (John Leguizamo) is devastated to discover plans via his work to develop a suppressant for The Power.

Representing the younger generation in the US is Jos and her classmates. Initially bullied and terrorized by the frightened staff, the girls quickly learn the upsides to their new skills. But what effect will this switch have on young men and boys? Margot’s son Matty (Gerrison Machado) feels increasingly disenfranchised and lacking a voice. And the internet can be a dangerous place to turn.

This is a global show, with major ambition. Young Nigerian video journalist Tunde (Toheeb Jimoh – aka Sam from Ted Lasso), takes us from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia where he witnesses a glorious uprising of marginalized women (it’s uplifting but guns still exist…), to fictional eastern bloc dictatorship Carpathia where we meet Tatiana (Zrinka Cvitesic). Plucked as a young teen gymnast and married off to the disgusting finance minister, as an adult she finds herself as the first lady locked in a gilded cage with a brute. And then there’s her sister Zoia (Ana Ularu), separated from Tatiana when they were children, she’s a captive of a different kind and there’ll be hell to pay when both sisters are freed.

Over in the U.K. there’s the gangland Monke family headed up by patriarch Bernie (Eddie Marsan), whose daughter by an affair, Roxy (Ria Zmitrowicz from excellent UK true life drama Three Girls), gets The Power and turns out to be highly skilled at using it. Poor loveless, friendless Roxy becomes a powder keg, an attack dog with taser-fingers seeking comfort in all the wrong places.

And then there’s Allie (Halle Bush), a troubled child who reinvents herself in a convent as Eve, a leader of disenfranchised young women searching for something to believe in.

Exploring major facets of society: politics, religion, crime, sex, the media, and of course gender The Power is a show about big issues. Despite this it’s also a surprisingly zippy one, skipping elegantly between characters and locations. The cast across the board is excellent though you will of course have your favorites.