The Best Hidden Gem British TV Series on BritBox
BritBox is a treasure trove of lesser-known British titles for American audiences to enjoy.
Classic Doctor Who and British comedy series are often the first things viewers think of when BritBox is mentioned. Of late, however, the British TV streamer has expanded its offerings to originals and limited series to go along with its archive of U.K. TV classics.
This list of hidden gems is curated around highlighting archive U.K. TV series you may have missed as well as recently-acquired properties from other streaming services that are often overlooked. Whether you subscribe to BritBox directly or use the Amazon or Roku platforms, these series and limited series are must-watches.
Africa and Britain: A Forgotten History
Summary: Historian Dr. David Olusoga guides viewers to observe all of the current historical and archeological evidence documenting Black life in Britain. Olusoga moves from the ancient Cheddar Man through today including the Transatlantic Slave Trade.
Why It’s a Hidden Gem: BritBox’s documentary offerings are often overlooked when fans discuss their favorite binges. There are documentaries on history, culture, travel and nature narrated by experts as well as actors and presenters. Dr. Olusoga breaks down years of his personal research as well as other historians in a digestible and sensitive way.
Blandings
Plot Summary: The series stars Jennifer Saunders and Timothy Spall as an eccentric upper class sister and brother who are both widowed. They live with their very chaotic nephew played by Jack Farthing. There’s a prize pig, dinner party chaos, and many failed dating schemes.
Why It’s a Hidden Gem: Blandings went straight to BritBox streaming in the U.S. in contrast to the previous major P.G. Wodehouse adaptation Jeeves and Wooster, which aired on A&E and PBS in the ‘90s. This series threads several of the short stories centered around Blandings Castle into one cohesive plot. Saunders and Spall are at the height of their comedic prowess which makes this series a must-watch for British comedy fans.
In Defence
Plot Summary: The series stars a young Sophie Okonedo and Ross Kemp as former lovers who end up working for the same criminal defense law firm. In Defence’s approach to critiquing the flaws in the criminal justice system feels ahead of its premiere year of 2000.
Why It’s a Hidden Gem: The U.K. has a strong tradition of legal dramas going back to Rumpole of the Bailey but in recent years police and medical dramas have them. In Defence is a chance to see Sophie Okonedo and guest star Idris Elba at the beginning of their careers. BritBox has several of Elba’s later projects including Luther but In Defence is rarely discussed.
Little Dorrit (2008)
Plot Summary: This limited series adaptation of the Charles Dickens novel stars Claire Foy as the title character Amy Dorrit. Amy’s father, played by Tom Courtenay, is an inmate in debtor’s jail. The story follow’s Amy’s interactions with both the rich and poor of London society as well as her family’s efforts to free their father from jail.
Why It’s a Hidden Gem: The limited series initially premiered on Masterpiece PBS but received less fanfare than the Bleak House and Great Expectations adaptations. The cast is jam-packed with actors who have played Doctor Who companions and friends of the Doctor and today’s A-listers right out of drama school.
North & South (2004)
Plot Summary: This limited series adaptation of Elizabeth Gaskell’s novel stars Daniela Denby-Ashe as a young Victorian woman who is forced by family circumstances to move from London to Manchester. As she adjusts to life in a new city she meets a local factory owner played by Richard Armitage. Their story unfolds against a backdrop of strikes and gender conflicts.
Why It’s a Hidden Gem: The BBC did not believe North & South was going to be as successful as other period dramas at the time. North & South initially premiered on A&E in the U.S. This year is the 20th Anniversary and the series is a cult classic in the genre. Elizabeth Gaskell’s Victorian romance and themes about class and the Industrial Revolution makes it a must-watch for The Gilded Age fans.
The City & The City
Plot Summary: The City & The City is a miniseries adaptation of China Miéville’s best-selling science fiction novel. David Morrisey plays a police inspector in the fictional European city of Besźel. Alongside Besźel is another city called Ul Qoma but the environment there is completely different. The limited series follows a murder investigation and the danger of the two cities sharing the same space.
Why It’s a Hidden Gem: This high-concept sci-fi limited series is often lost in the mix of U.K. science fiction series discussion. The City & The City’s U.S. premiere was on BritBox which limited outside of subscribers’ exposure.
Prime Suspect
Plot Summary: Helen Mirren stars as the lone woman detective in a precinct full of chauvinist male officers. DCI Tennyson investigates serial killers and other challenging cases while moving through the ranks.
Why It’s a Hidden Gem: Prime Suspect doesn’t get enough credit for inspiring many modern police procedurals and mystery dramas. While the technology in the earlier seasons is dated, the themes of sexism in the workplace and Helen Mirren’s masterclass in acting are timeless. Prime Suspect is also the series with the most episodes on this list for viewers looking for a longer binge.
The Confessions of Frannie Langton
Plot Summary: This limited series adaptation of Sara Collins’ novel stars Karla-Simone Spence as the title character – a Black servant in 1826 who is accused of murdering her white domestic service employer. As the case unfolds, everyone’s secrets and past actions are revealed.
Why It’s a Hidden Gem: This BritBox original period mystery was overshadowed by Bridgerton and Sanditon during its debut, especially in regards to the conversation about expanding racially diverse and queer representation in Regency-era or adjacent dramas. Whether you love or hate Bridgerton, Frannie’s story dives into working class Black British Regency life in a way previous productions have overlooked.
Conviction: The Case of Stephen Lawrence
Plot Summary: This limited series is a dramatization of the reopening of the investigation into Stephen Lawrence’s murder. Sharlene Whyte plays Doreen, Stephen’s mom, who is convinced racial bias played a role in the failure to convict all of the suspects in her son’s murder in 1993. Steve Coogan plays DCI Clive Driscoll who takes a second look at all of the evidence with the aid of advancements in forensics.
Why It’s a Hidden Gem: While U.K. expats are extremely familiar with the case as well as Doreen Lawrence’s activism, American fans may not have had as much background information on the case. The American premiere of the limited series last year on Acorn TV was overshadowed by other currently popular fictional mystery dramas. This is a must-watch for both true crime fans as well as viewers who are looking for more social commentary from police procedural dramas.
Year of the Rabbit
Plot Summary: Matt Berry stars as a lazy and sometimes incompetent London police detective. He assembles a ragtag group of assistants who help him arrest the most dangerous criminals of Victorian London.
Why It’s a Hidden Gem: Year of the Rabbit first premiered on IFC’s now defunct streaming service. Matt Berry and Susan Wokoma’s comedic timing is impeccable. Year of the Rabbit combines high-stakes crime drama with dark comedy.
Not-So-Hidden Gems:
This is a list of BritBox series and limited series that are more popular or recently released in but are still are some of the best BritBox has to offer: Africa Rising with Afua Hirsch, All Creatures Great and Small (1978), An Adventure in Space and Time, Blue Lights, Father Brown, Karen Pirie, McDonald & Dodds, NW, Silent Witness Seasons 8-27, Sherwood, Sister Boniface Mysteries, The Coroner, Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?