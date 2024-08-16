The Best Hidden Gem British TV Series on BritBox

Blandings

Plot Summary: The series stars Jennifer Saunders and Timothy Spall as an eccentric upper class sister and brother who are both widowed. They live with their very chaotic nephew played by Jack Farthing. There’s a prize pig, dinner party chaos, and many failed dating schemes.

Why It’s a Hidden Gem: Blandings went straight to BritBox streaming in the U.S. in contrast to the previous major P.G. Wodehouse adaptation Jeeves and Wooster, which aired on A&E and PBS in the ‘90s. This series threads several of the short stories centered around Blandings Castle into one cohesive plot. Saunders and Spall are at the height of their comedic prowess which makes this series a must-watch for British comedy fans.

In Defence

Plot Summary: The series stars a young Sophie Okonedo and Ross Kemp as former lovers who end up working for the same criminal defense law firm. In Defence’s approach to critiquing the flaws in the criminal justice system feels ahead of its premiere year of 2000.

Why It’s a Hidden Gem: The U.K. has a strong tradition of legal dramas going back to Rumpole of the Bailey but in recent years police and medical dramas have them. In Defence is a chance to see Sophie Okonedo and guest star Idris Elba at the beginning of their careers. BritBox has several of Elba’s later projects including Luther but In Defence is rarely discussed.

Little Dorrit (2008)

Plot Summary: This limited series adaptation of the Charles Dickens novel stars Claire Foy as the title character Amy Dorrit. Amy’s father, played by Tom Courtenay, is an inmate in debtor’s jail. The story follow’s Amy’s interactions with both the rich and poor of London society as well as her family’s efforts to free their father from jail.

Why It’s a Hidden Gem: The limited series initially premiered on Masterpiece PBS but received less fanfare than the Bleak House and Great Expectations adaptations. The cast is jam-packed with actors who have played Doctor Who companions and friends of the Doctor and today’s A-listers right out of drama school.