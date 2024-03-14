British Comfort TV Where Everything Is Beautiful and Nothing Hurts

To take any of Wood’s lines out of her mouth, or those of Anne Reid, Thelma Barlow, Maxine Peake, Shobna Gulati and co. is folly, but for a taste, here’s Bren’s yet-to-be-beaten explanation of how to distinguish between various British TV period dramas:

“If they’re in carriages and their bosoms are like, just under their chins, that’s Jane Austen. Catherine Cookson there’d be like, a horse and cart and they get pregnant a lot and chop the heads off mackerel and it’s raining and their bosoms’ll be a lot lower. There’s Dickens, are you thinking of Dickens? If they’re all covered in warts and they go ‘Oh, Mr Wizzigog!’, that’s Dickens. Shakespeare, that’s BBC Two and they have like robes on and never sit down and they run on, every seen it? They run on. ‘What is it, you? Oh, the Duke of Widdlebob’s done such and such and such a body’s fell down the stairs in her nightie. Okay, fair enough, off you go.’ That’s Shakespeare. It’s good.”

House of Games

Stream on: BBC iPlayer (UK)

Here’s a nice thought: however terrible a day you or the world might be having, somewhere in a TV studio in Glasgow, a celebrity of low to medium standing has just won a pair of Richard Osman-branded salt and pepper shakers by mashing together a term commonly used to describe the dung of cattle with a correctly identified picture of the former presenter of Fun House to form the phrase “Cowpat Sharp”. There. Doesn’t the whimsy somehow make it all feel a little bit better?

All Creatures Great and Small

Stream on: My5 (UK); PBS Masterpiece (US)

On the subject of cowpats: you can’t err for comfort when it comes to the Yorkshire-set stories of 1930s Scottish veterinarian James Herriot. This latest adaptation for Channel 5 is a warm tucking-in of the bedsheets and a kiss on the head of a TV show, but any will work (even the slower-than-slow 1970s film starring Anthony Hopkins as Siegfried). It’s not just the animal stuff, but the food. Farmhouse tables laden with bacon, freshly cooked bread, bricks of butter, apple pies and thick cream – just looking at it is enough to get a dopamine hit.