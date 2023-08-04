Every Book Isaac Reads in Heartstopper Season 2

Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé

This Young Adult thriller by a British-Nigerian author tells the story of Devon and Chiamaka, two Black students from opposing social backgrounds who are admitted to an elite, majority-white private school. There, they're targeted by a malicious campaign of bullying and must work together to uncover the truth about who is trying to destroy their lives. Like Nick in Heartstopper season two, Devon has to negotiate his own coming out story, but under much more sinister circumstances.

We Are Okay by Nina Lacour

This celebrated US Young Adult novel about a young woman in the depths of grief has earned places on multiple 'Best Books for Teens' lists. Told across several time periods, it's the story of 18-year-old Marin, a first-year college student raised by her grandfather after her mother died years earlier. When Marin's grandfather goes missing, a mystery opens up that encompasses themes of mental illness, PTSD, and recovery.

Book Lovers by Emily Henry

A lighter choice here by Isaac, who probably needs it after We Are Okay. Following up Emily Henry's bestseller rom-coms Beach Read and You and Me on Vacation (published as People We Meet on Vacation in the US), this one's an emotional, entertaining romance about two nemeses from the publishing world who can't stop running into each other when they're both trying to run away from it all.

Les Misérables by Victor Hugo

Isaac clearly doesn't use a holiday as an excuse for some lighter reading. On the coach to Paris in Heartstopper season two, his reading matter of choice is 19th century poverty-and-revolution saga Les Misérables. As you'll know if you've seen the stage production, film musical or song-free TV adaptation, it's the story of Jean Valjean, a man cruelly imprisoned for stealing a loaf of bread to feed his sister's children, his multi-year journey back up the social ladder, and his adoption of a poor child whose beset mother he failed to save. Plus, the French Revolution, tragic unrequited love and all sorts of wretched fates.

The Awakening by Kate Chopin

Another heady choice from Isaac. This 1899 novel is a classic of early feminist literature that sparked countless other literary works that depicted and legitimised the experience of women on the page. It's the story of Edna, the wife of a New Orleans businessman who expects her to fall in line and behave according to society's gender rules at the turn of the century. As the title suggests, Edna experiences an awakening as she explores herself as a person in her own right, and as a sexual being.

The Outsider by Albert Camus

No beach-reads for Isaac! Well, this one at least opens on a beach…