The Traitors’ Best Moments So Far: The Drama! The Deception! The Hilarious Tears! 

The first couple of episodes had a slow start as a few obvious Faithfuls were offed from the roundtable just because the loudest voices were suspicious of them for being quiet (or in some cases the Traitors did some great deflection work). As the pack has thinned and friendships and alliances have grown, the show has got better and better. There have been so many great moments on the show, but here’s a round-up of some favourites:

Alex and Tom Revealing Their Relationship – Episode Four

TV presenter/actor Alex and her magician/idiot boyfriend Tom decided to deceive the other contestants from day one and pretend that they didn’t know each other. They thought that a divide-and-conquer tactic would help them win the game. This lasted until episode four, when Alex was picked by The Traitors to go ‘on trial’ (which basically meant she was one of three who could be murdered that night), Tom freaked out and decided to tell everyone they were a couple and he knew she was a Faithful. This romantic declaration completely backfired and made the couple look completely untrustworthy. The fallout was one of the funniest scenes on TV this year – there were tears, stormouts and a very confused and upset BMX rider (Matt) who thought him and Alex had made their own romantic connection. Hilarious!

Wilfred Turns on Alyssa – Episode Six

Alyssa was always going to be the weak link in the original Traitor line-up (with Wilfred and Amanda). Her eyes were constantly misty, she was incredibly quick to throw Nicky under the bus (who was a strange choice as an initial target) and we all knew she wouldn’t last long. However, it was fellow Traitor Wilfred/Brutus who, when he realised he was in the firing line, stabbed Alyssa/Caesar in the back. She was revealed as a Traitor and the Faithfuls were over the moon – Wilfred was part of the reason they found her out and he earned a lot of (misplaced) trust.

Andrea’s Adorable Friendships – the Whole Series

Retired 72-year-old Andrea was incredibly popular in the group and struck up great bonds with 24-year-old Aaron and 30-year-old doctor Amos. From the moment they met on the train to the castle, Amos and Andrea had a sweet friendship (until they both got murdered). A highlight of the show was watching Andrea and her other bestie Aaron play boules while she regaled him with tales of the 60s and meeting Hollywood star Ava Gardner; I am willing to bet that Aaron has no idea who Ava Gardner is, but watching him laugh along was so endearing and charming.

Wilfred Turns on Amanda – Episode Ten

Self proclaimed ‘Welsh dragon’ and matriarch Amanda played an absolute blinder as a Traitor, until she slipped up and voted her BFF Theo as a Traitor. People started to question her intentions and loyalty and Wilfred used their uncertainty to get her out. After he ousted Alyssa in a similar way at the roundtable we could hardly be surprised by his tactics, but it was amazing to see Amanda go from ‘100% Faithful’ in everyone’s eyes to a Traitor so quickly.

Maddy Being Right About Wilfred and No One Listening – the Whole Series

Photo: BBC

Someone else who kept a secret from the group (like Alex and Tom) was Maddy. She decided that she didn’t want to tell her fellow contestants that she was an actor so they wouldn’t think she was acting all the time. Like the other secret-keepers, Maddy decided to reveal the truth over breakfast, leading to more accusations of deception and lies.