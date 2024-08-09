30 Best British TV Detectives of All Time

Welcome to the daily briefing, move along and take a seat, quick as you can, please. As you may see from the ludicrously overpopulated suspect wall behind me, we’re on the lookout for someone very special here. These particular characters are all known killers, in that they’ve been killing it on screen as British TV detectives, some of them for decades. We’re here to find their boss, the kingpin, the very best of the best.

Intelligence says that this character is British, so please discount your Columbos, Sarah Lunds, Maigrets, Poirots and Wallanders, even if they are known suspects. We’re also confident that this person works mostly alone, so double-acts of the Dalziel and Pascoe, Dempsey and Makepeace, Scott and Bailey, Rosemary and Thyme or Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased) variety are not to be included in the search. Nor are criminal profilers, otherwise we’d obviously just collar Fitz from Cracker and stop looking.

Something to remember in our hunt is that this lot is the very finest, they’re the top of the TV detective iceberg, some names you may expect to see on this list are absent because, well, the Death in Paradise lot are in an overseas territory and therefore out of our jurisdiction, and also 30 is as many A4 printouts that fit on the board. Get to work, people, let’s find the best British TV detective character of all time. Chop chop.

30. Jackson Brodie – Case Histories

Make no mistake, Kate Atkinson’s series of Jackson Brodie detective novels are among the best in the business (hooray that there’s a new one coming out this year). The task of translating her rich characterisation, dark plots, ingenious construction, and involving, entertaining prose to screen was a tall order, and even if this short-lived adaptation didn’t quite live up to it, Jason Isaacs’ Brodie still deserves his spot on this list. Drily funny, kind, capable and well-read Yorkshireman Brodie may be adrift in Edinburgh, but he can take a beating, always gets his man, and is nice to dogs, which is a tick in several columns for me.