Doctor Who: What the Actors Who Played the Doctor are Doing Now

Matt Smith: Starve Acre, Nick Cave, HotD Season 3

Fans have a lengthy wait to see Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in the third and final season of HBO fantasy House of the Dragon, as filming isn’t due to begin until early 2025, which means the new episodes may not arrive until 2026. There won’t be a Matt Smith-drought, however. Following up from his run earlier this year in Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People at the Duke of York’s Theatre, he’s about to be seen in British folk horror feature Starve Acre, alongside The Rings of Power‘s Morfydd Clark, coming out in UK cinemas on September 6.

Smith has also been filming feature film The Death of Bunny Munro, the story of a twisted travelling salesman, which has been adapted from the novel by musician and writer Nick Cave. He’s also in Darren Aronofsky’s next film Caught Stealing, about an ex-baseball star in the dangerous 1990s NYC crime world, and stars alongside Elvis‘ Austin Butler and The Batman‘s Zoë Kravitz (whose directorial debut Blink Twice is excellent, incidentally). Finally, Smith is due to play one of the titular sons to Bill Nighy’s character in & Sons, the story of a reclusive novelist who attempts to reconnect with his estranged boys, based on the 2014 novel by David Gilbert and adapted by Women Talking‘s Sarah Polley.

David Tennant: Rivals & The Thursday Murder Club

When Den of Geek welcomed you to “the year of David Tennant” in 2023, we may have jumped the gun – the actor’s no less booked and busy in 2024. In October, he’ll be seen playing TV producer aristo Lord Tony Baddingham in a new TV adaptation of Jilly Cooper bonkbuster Rivals coming to Disney+. He also has an as-yet-undisclosed role in the currently filming adaptation of Richard Osman’s mega hit cosy crime mystery The Thursday Murder Club, directed by Chris Columbus and produced by Steven Spielberg’s company.

On stage, Tennant will return to the role of Macbeth in October as the production in which he and Cush Jumbo starred at the Donmar Warehouse earlier this year comes to new venue The Harold Pinter Theatre.

Christopher Eccleston: A God Amongst Men & Out of the Dust

May 2024 saw the release of the last of The Ninth Doctor Adventures, the Big Finish audio drama series that welcomed Christopher Eccleston back to the Doctor Who fold, on his own terms. No further adventures have yet been announced, but we’d love to hear more (a Rose Tyler return featuring Billie Piper? Pretty please). Still on an audio tip, Eccleston also appeared in BBC Radio 4’s adaptation of The Man Who Fell to Earth earlier this year. Before that, he gave an acclaimed performance as Ebenezer Scrooge in Jack Thorne’s adaptation of A Christmas Carol at The Old Vic (the production is being restaged this winter, but with John Simm stepping into Eccleston’s shoes).

On TV, Eccleston has just been announced as appearing in new UK drama Out of the Dust, about an escaped prisoner and a cloistered Christian community, which co-stars Asa Butterfield, Molly Windsor and Siobhan Finneran, is filming now, and coming to Netflix. Film-wise, Eccleston is due to star opposite Nicholas Pinnock in A God Amongst Men, a British film based on the true story of Muhammad Ali’s 1977 visit to a Tyneside boxing club. He’s also playing a radio personality in 2025 picture Whispers of Freedom, which is based on the tragic true story of one man’s attempt to escape East Berlin during the Cold War. Prior to those screen roles, he was in multiple episodes of the most recent season of True Detective starring Jodie Foster, and appeared opposite Star Wars‘ Daisy Ridley in Disney+’s Young Woman and the Sea.