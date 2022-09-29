Taskmaster: Ranking Every Series From Merely Quite Good to Ludicrous Best

This lot were simply too clever for their own good. For goodness sake, the series loser was Victoria Coren bloody Mitchell, arguably one of telly-land’s smartest women – and even she had moments of absolute Taskmaster glory like the riddle task. Add the creative genius of Morgana Robinson, the Dad smarts of Alan Davies, Guz Khan’s lightning-speed wit and the gutsy brilliance of Desiree Burch and there really weren’t enough funny fails this series. Just lots and lots of smart silliness. The one major exception is Desiree Burch’s attempt at popping the red balloon, which was designated the ‘worst task attempt ever’. An entertaining series overall, but lacking a bit of punch. LVG

9. Series Ten

Daisy May Cooper, Johnny Vegas, Katherine Parkinson, Mawaan Rizwan, Richard Herring

The pressure was on for Series 10, as the first post-Dave run on Taskmaster’s new Channel 4 home. Would it look different? Would it feel different? Would the tasks be as good and the contestants as funny? The answers to those questions were: a bit (but only due to Covid), not really, yes and yes. This was Taskmaster’s first series filmed during the pandemic, so the required social distancing and lack of a studio audience did change things (watch these outtakes without the added ‘live’ viewing audience laughs to see how), but it still worked and there was much fun among the strangeness. Not least the infectious mutual adoration between Daisy May Cooper and Johnny Vegas, the out-there genius of the ‘paint a picture of a howling wolf on a teapot while naming American states’ task and the return-with-a-twist of Series 1 classic: ‘eat the most watermelon’. Simple joys in a complicated time. LM

8. Series Thirteen

Ardal O’Hanlon, Bridget Christie, Chris Ramsey, Judi Love, Sophie Duker

For generations of people Ardal O’Hanlon will always be Father Dougal McGuire, and we all breathed a sigh of relief to know that the real man is apparently not that far off the beloved priest (bringing in his cool never-worn red leather jacket as the most surprising thing in his wardrobe and having a wonderfully daft glint in his eye throughout the series). Sophie Dukar classed up the joint by actually being clever and logical, Bridget Christie (dressed as a very stylish lady Zorro) created the menacing stop-cock dance and Chris “no way!” Ramsey charmed even the most cynical of us by continually being surprised watching back every task he’d participated in.

If there was an award for Taskmaster’s best blagger, Judi Love would win by an absolute landslide. Who else could talk their way out of every sly dig from Greg Davies and keep him in check with a don’t mess with me stare? Tasked with showing off for twenty minutes there was some very British reluctance from the contestants until Judi decided to completely relish the opportunity (“I feel like I’m in the popular mums’ Whatsapp group”, “Lidl have sent me free stuff before”). Top class entertainment from a bloody good group of lads. ED