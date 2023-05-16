The Junior Taskmaster Hosts Are the Perfect Choice

It was the big question. When the Junior Taskmaster spin-off was announced back in March with new hosts welcoming the nation’s children to complete a series of absurd and pointless challenges, who would be sitting in the golden thrones? A new Taskmaster was required, along with a new Taskmaster’s assistant. One had to be masterful and imperious, the other detail-oriented and servile, and crucially, they both had to be good with kids.

The answer: series nine and 11 contestants Rose Matafeo and Mike Wozniak! Matafeo will be taking the Junior Taskmaster role scoring the young contestants’ efforts, with Wozniak providing admin-based support in the studio and on-site child wrangling during tasks as the Junior Taskmaster’s Assistant.

Matafeo came second in her series of Taskmaster, in which she competed against winner Ed Gamble (now the host of the show’s official podcast), and fellow not-winners David Baddiel, Katy Wix and Jo Brand. She’s described the Junior Taskmaster appointment as “one of the greatest honours of [her] already wildly successful career,” and is looking forward to the power trip.

Originally from New Zealand, Matafeo is a stand-up, writer and actor whose romantic comedy series Starstruck met widespread acclaim. It’s the story of a not-famous Londoner Jessie (Matafeo) who starts a relationship with a famous Hollywood actor Tom (Nikesh Patel). Series one and two are already available to stream on BBC iPlayer, and series three is currently in the works. Pointless fans can also see Matafeo as part of the weekday celebrity co-host line-up following the departure of Richard Osman in July 2022.