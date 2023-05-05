The Best Apple TV+ Shows (That Aren’t Ted Lasso)

For All Mankind

The premise of For All Mankind can be boiled down to one simple question: What if the Soviet Union landed on the moon before the US? Beginning with the day of the moon landing in 1969, For All Mankind shows how one change to our history could create an alternate timeline where the space race never ended and space exploration isn’t just the fever dream of billionaires. Each of the three seasons on Apple TV+ so far cover about a decade of time, showing how similar and different this alternate reality is to our own. Even though For All Mankind has a fairly simple premise, its compelling story is anything but simple, and effectively blends the line between science fiction and reality. Part space exploration drama, part historical fiction, and part political thriller, For All Mankind is truly one of the best shows on AppleTV+ right now. – Brynna Arens

Bad Sisters

One of the best series of 2022, Bad Sisters is proof that there’s no expiration date on a great premise. Belgian series Clan came out over a decade ago, and was the inspiration for this Irish black comedy about the Garvey sisters – five Irish women at the heart of a life insurance investigation when one of their husbands unexpectedly dies.

Over 10 episodes that move between two different timelines, we slowly piece together the mystery of John-Paul (Dracula’s Claes Bang), while uncovering the secrets of sisters Grace, Eva, Ursula, Bibi and Becka (the excellent Anne-Marie Duff, Sharon Horgan, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson). Adapted by Horgan and the Baer/Finkel comedy team behind New Girl, 30 Rock and more, it’s smart, funny, gripping and unafraid. Season two is on its way. – Louisa Mellor

Servant

One of Apple’s strangest and most rewarding series (if you love having a genuinely wild time) is Servant from creator Tony Basgallop and produced and directed by none other than M. Night Shyamalan at his twistiest best. What starts off as a grim tale of a Philadelphia couple who have lost their baby, and the unconventional way they’ve chosen to cope in the aftermath of that terrible loss, soon unravels into a horror story of biblical proportions when a mysterious nanny named Leanne (a truly creepy Nell Tiger Free) shows up to take care of the doll that has replaced their son Jericho.

Lauren Ambrose gives a career-best performance as Dorothy Turner, who glides through the creaking hallways of her old, slowly decaying house like a ghost, cradling the doll she believes to be her real son. Rupert Grint as her cynical addict brother Julian is another highlight with his love of sweater vests, sports jackets, fine wine, and hating pretty much everything else. Toby Kebbell as Dorothy’s husband is the more sober of the ensemble, at least at first, the celebrity chef who hides away in his kitchen making elaborate, sometimes grotesque meals (the camera loves to linger on the grossest of cooking techniques, let’s just say there are tons of flesh and bone and gristle) while his family falls apart. But the true star of the series is the Turner house itself, the multi-story labyrinthine purgatory in which the family is trapped (metaphorically, but sometimes literally!).

To say much more about the plot would be to give the game away — seriously, there are so many unexpected turns on this show (the fake pizzeria scheme!!!) that you’ll sometimes have trouble following what the hell is going on. But in the good way only Shyamalan can deliver. – John Saavedra