Doctor Who’s 2024 Christmas Special Footage Sets Up Yet Another Mystery Character

Doctor Who loves its Christmas Specials almost as much as it loves its mysterious women. In fact, the current Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, started his tenure with a bit of both. “The Church on Ruby Road” introduced viewers to companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), whose parentage drove the previous season.

In the first clip from the next Christmas Special, it appears that the Doctor is on the trail of a different woman, who is surely more than she seems. Bridgerton vet Nicola Coughlan stars as Joy, an optimistic but lonely woman who draws the Doctor’s attention in “Joy to the World.” In a video message that she sent to attendees at San Diego Comic-Con, Coughlan described Joy as “a determined woman whose life is changed forever when she meets the Doctor.”

Coughlan then introduces a clip from “Joy to the World,” most of which consists of the Doctor showing up to different times and places, and entering through various doors that should be locked. Each of the places that the Doctor visits are transient spaces: the Queens Hotel in Manchester in 1940, the Orient Express traveling across Italy in 1972, and London’s Sandringham Hotel in 2024. Each time the Doctor shows up, he offers the occupants a ham and cheese toastie, and a pumpkin latte. And in every case, the occupants look at the Doctor with confusion and irritation. But when he offers the same in Joy’s hotel room, the Doctor gives her a giant smile, a look of relief that he’s come to the right place.

Of course Joy’s confusion might have less to do with the fact that the Doctor arrived through a locked door than it does with the person who preceded him. Before the Doctor arrived, a nervous Silurian carrying a briefcase and wearing a suit that reads “manager” on the badge came barging in. When Joy points her hairdryer at him like a gun, the Silurian says rather cryptically: “The star seed will bloom, and the flesh will rise.”