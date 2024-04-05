Netflix’s Scoop Review: Self-Satisfied Girlboss Ego Trip

The film opens with New York-based paparazzo Jae Donnelly (Sex Education’s Connor Swindells) in pursuit of the snap that would plague the Duke of York for a decade: the prince walking through Central Park with post-release sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Donnelly (seen here explaining the moral high ground of his work tailing Katie Holmes’ young daughter around New York City smoothie bars) is styled as a conscience-led photographer. As he snaps shots of one of Epstein’s victims, he momentarily turns the lens away in respect. If only somebody were brave enough to speak for these girls and give a voice to the voiceless.

Enter: McAlister and the Newsnight team, whose motives are only pure and who speak only in media studies arguments about the vital and changing role of the press. No-one in this collection of characters is funny or self-aware; they’re earnest to an unbelievable degree. It’s an attitude that culminates in Maitlis thoughtfully chewing over a wise metaphor from a dog walker in her local park, and a po-faced congratulatory speech by Newsnight editor Esme Wren (Romola Garai, given very little to do) that no British newsperson could deliver with a straight face. No, they didn’t all have to talk like characters from Succession, but if realism happened to have been the goal, a little wit and irreverence would have gone a long way.

The film’s first hour builds tension well, but by the time the prince is locked down and the cameras roll, it all gets a bit Gogglebox and we’re reduced to watching characters watching TV – just with less entertainment value. Overall, it lacks a perspective beyond: wowzer, Sam, you star! Perhaps more harmful is that Scoop can’t decide exactly what to do with the survivors of Epstein’s trafficking abuse and so mostly ignores them while displaying vague deference to victims everywhere – which is at least more than Prince Andrew managed in that interview.

The cast, led by the always captivating Piper, is strong, and there’s a bit of bite in the portrayal of the prince – particularly so in one scene in which he berates a palace servant for wrongly arranging his teddy bears, and in a buried-lede line about him actually having been much better pals with Jimmy Savile – but the whole thing lives too much in deference to McAlister’s achievements to really breathe.

If, when Radio Times ran a cover story in July 2020 on the making-of the Newsnight interview with the coverline “How We Did It”, Sam McAlister’s face had been included next to that of broadcaster Emily Maitlis and Newsnight editor Esme Wren, perhaps McAlister wouldn’t have felt the need to publish the memoir excavated for this film. And if she hadn’t sold the rights for this Netflix production, then perhaps Maitlis wouldn’t be producing a rival version of this same story for Prime Video starring Michael Sheen as Prince Andrew.

They’re not duelling productions, Maitlis assures Deadline, but they are very different beasts. McAlister’s version, she says, takes the story “to brand new heights.” What she doesn’t say, but several book reviewers did including Private Eye’s, is that those heights may well stretch just how pivotal McAlister really was.