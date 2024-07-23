Lost Cast: Where Are Matthew Fox, Evangeline Lilly, Josh Holloway, and More Now?

Forget summer blockbusters. On July 1, ABC’s six-season hit series Lost became available for streaming on Netflix and the show’s availability on not one, but two major streaming services (the other being Hulu) has skyrocketed the story of the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815 back into the spotlight. From original fans of the series, which ran from 2004 to 2010, to new Dharma Initiative recruits, all eyes are on the lush island where characters like Jack, Kate, and Sawyer found themselves fighting to survive and keep their own dark secrets hidden.

Lost’s renaissance is sure to leave a new generation of viewers asking questions about the mythology of the island, the story of its strange inhabitants, and what the heck happened in the final episode. And, don’t even get us started on explaining the series’ epilogue, which new viewers won’t find on Netflix or Hulu. There’s also bound to be lots of curiosity about what ever happened to actors from the series — many of whom seemed bound for big things once they made it off the island but seemed to disappear along with the polar bears, restless natives, and creepy foot statues when the show wrapped in 2010.

From Jack (Matthew Fox) to Hurley (Jorge Garcia), and beyond, here’s where the actors you watched through six seasons of Lost ended up after their days of smoke monsters, flashbacks, and Dharma bunkers.

Matthew Fox (Dr. Jack Shephard)