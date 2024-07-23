Lost Cast: Where Are Matthew Fox, Evangeline Lilly, Josh Holloway, and More Now?
What ever happened to the actors who brought Jack, Kate, and Sawyer to Lost fans? Here’s what the cast of the hit show has been up to.
Forget summer blockbusters. On July 1, ABC’s six-season hit series Lost became available for streaming on Netflix and the show’s availability on not one, but two major streaming services (the other being Hulu) has skyrocketed the story of the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815 back into the spotlight. From original fans of the series, which ran from 2004 to 2010, to new Dharma Initiative recruits, all eyes are on the lush island where characters like Jack, Kate, and Sawyer found themselves fighting to survive and keep their own dark secrets hidden.
Lost’s renaissance is sure to leave a new generation of viewers asking questions about the mythology of the island, the story of its strange inhabitants, and what the heck happened in the final episode. And, don’t even get us started on explaining the series’ epilogue, which new viewers won’t find on Netflix or Hulu. There’s also bound to be lots of curiosity about what ever happened to actors from the series — many of whom seemed bound for big things once they made it off the island but seemed to disappear along with the polar bears, restless natives, and creepy foot statues when the show wrapped in 2010.
From Jack (Matthew Fox) to Hurley (Jorge Garcia), and beyond, here’s where the actors you watched through six seasons of Lost ended up after their days of smoke monsters, flashbacks, and Dharma bunkers.
Matthew Fox (Dr. Jack Shephard)
Out of 121 Lost episodes, Matthew Fox appears in 119 of them as Dr. Jack Shephard, a spinal surgeon who became leader of the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815 after the crash. Fox’s first taste of fandom came after his mid-90s role in family drama Party of Five. Since playing Jack, Fox has appeared in the 2013 Brad Pitt zombie film World War Z and military comedy series Caught.
Evangeline Lilly (Kate Austen)
Arguably one of the Lost actors to make the biggest name for themselves post-island, Evangeline Lilly (Kate Austen) made her way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2015 when she debuted as comic book character the Wasp opposite Paul Rudd in Ant-Man. Lilly has appeared in Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Endgame, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and has voiced the Wasp in video games and animated series.
Josh Holloway (James “Sawyer” Ford)
Jack’s largest rival on the island, Sawyer (Josh Holloway) had romances with both Kate (Evangeline Lilly) and Juliet (Elizabeth Mitchell) while trying to survive the plane crash and its aftermath. Since starring in Lost, Holloway has appeared in single episodes of popular shows like Yo Gabba Gabba and Community, and did a 10-episode appearance on popular western drama series Yellowstone.
Jorge Garcia (Hugo “Hurley” Reyes)
Jorge Garcia (Hurley Reyes) appeared on all 121 episodes of Lost, but also received attention in the early 2000s for playing Hector Lopez in Ted Danson sitcom Becker. Garcia has appeared post-Lost on shows like Fringe, Once Upon a Time, and How I Met Your Mother and appeared in eight episodes of Max original comedy series Bookie in 2003.
Harold Perrineau (Michael Dawson)
Michael (Harold Perrineau)’s controversial survival tactics caused Oceanic Flight 815 survivors lots of problems while on the island. Since his portrayal of Michael, Perrineau has kept busy, appearing in the 2011 Blade TV miniseries, Sons of Anarchy, Constantine, and Criminal Minds. Most notably of late, he’s the star of From, a horror mystery series on MGM+ that takes place in a city that imprisons everyone who enters and gives the same what-is-happening-here vibes as Lost.
Ian Somerhalder (Boone Carlyle)
After playing Boone Carlyle on Lost, Ian Somerhalder went on to gain fame as vampire brother Damon Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries. Pre-island, he can be seen on episodes of Smallville and shows like Law and Order: Special Victims Unit and CSI: Miami.
Naveen Andrews (Sayid Jarrah)
Iraqi war officer Sayid Jarrah (Naveen Andrews) also appeared in 119 of the 121 episodes of Lost. Since appearing as Sayid, Andrews has appeared in shows like Once Upon a Time in Wonderland and Sense8, most recently taking on a role in Fox’s The Cleaning Lady. He also played Theranos CEO Sunny Balwani in Hulu’s The Dropout.
Terry O’Quinn (John Locke/Man in Black)
John Locke, who later became the Man in Black (Terry O’Quinn) goes on a journey of self-discovery on the island after learning he could walk after the crash when he’d previously relied on a wheelchair after suffering a broken back. One of the most loved and hated Lost characters, fans of Terry O’Quinn can find him post-island on shows like Syfy’s Resident Alien and in films like Unsung Hero. He also recently turned up in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.
Elizabeth Mitchell (Dr. Juliet Burke)
Seemingly cold doctor Juliet Burke (Elizabeth Mitchell) slowly won over the hearts of Lost viewers as she built a relationship with Jack and later, fell in love with Sawyer. After her role on Lost, Mitchell also appeared in Once Upon a Time and Amazon original series the Expanse. The actor is currently in movie theaters with a role in Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot.
Yunjin Kim (Sun-Hwa Kwon)
After playing dutiful wife Sun-Hwa Kwon on Lost, Yunjin Kim was a major player in ABC’s show Mistresses and appeared on shows like Money Heist: Korea and Station 19. Kim also voiced a few video game characters, including one in Lost: Via Domus and Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition.
Emilie de Ravin (Claire Littleton)
Few Lost storylines tugged at viewers’ hearts like Claire (Emilie de Ravin) and Charlie’s affections for one another, or the fact that de Ravin portrayed a character who was pregnant when she crashed on the island. De Ravin later went on to hold a major role in fairy tale drama Once Upon a Time, where she played Belle, the wife of Rumplestiltskin. De Ravin can also be seen in Roswell, a mystery romance series that ran from 1999-2002.
Michael Emerson (Ben Linus)
Before he landed on Lost’s famed island, Michael Emerson (Ben Linus) appeared on iconic shows like Law and Order: Criminal Intent and the X-Files. After playing the seemingly-villainous Ben Linus on Lost, Emerson appeared on popular shows like Person of Interest and Paramount+ original series Evil.
Maggie Grace (Shannon Rutherford)
Taken franchise star Maggie Grace played selfish socialite Shannon Rutherford on Lost, a character who only appeared in 36 episodes, but was well-known for her storyline, which revolved around trysts with her step-brother, Boone (Ian Somerhalder). Since the show wrapped, Grace has appeared in the Twilight franchise and the show Fear the Walking Dead.
Daniel Dae Kim (Jin-Soo Kwan)
In his role as Ji-Soo Kwonn, husband to Sun (Yunjin Kim), Daniel Dae Kim played a husband with his own share of secrets that would slowly be exposed in flashback scenes. After Lost ended, Kim found additional success as a star on the Hawaii Five-O reboot and appeared in shows like New Amsterdam and Avatar: The Last Airbender.
Henry Ian Cusick (Desmond Hume)
Desmond Hume (Henry Ian Cusick) was a mystery to viewers when first introduced into the world of Lost, but later became one of the most iconic characters in the series. Like many of his Lost co-stars, Cusick has since appeared on shows like Fringe and the Hawaii Five-O reboot, and played a major role in the CW’s hit, The 100.
Dominic Monaghan (Charlie Pace)
Before playing loveable rocker Charlie Pace, Dominic Monaghan played hobbit Merry in the Lord of the Rings franchise. He also held a role in Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker and most recently is a voice actor in the animated Amazon original Angry Birds Mystery Island.
Michelle Rodriguez (Ana Lucia Cortez)
While she only appeared in 27 Lost episodes, Michelle Rodriguez (Ana Lucia Cortez) is also known for her work in the Fast and the Furious franchise. Rodriguez starred in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves opposite Chris Pine and has voiced characters in video games like Call of Duty: Black Ops III and Resident Evil: Retribution.
Titus Welliver (Man in Black/Samuel)
Titus Welliver (Man in Black/Samuel) has been acting since the 90s, appearing in iconic films like The Doors and Air Force One and shows like NYPD Blue and Deadwood before his time on Lost. Since playing the Man in Black (also known as Jacob’s brother, Samuel), he’s appeared in shows like Grimm and the Mentalist and starred in the Amazon original crime drama Bosch.
Jeremy Davies (Dr. Daniel Faraday)
Jeremy Davies (Dr. Daniel Faraday) has done it all, from appearing on soap opera General Hospital in the early 90s to a role on Justified post-Lost. In recent years, the actor, who portrayed Dr. Faraday in Lost, has appeared in films like The Black Phone and Dark Harvest.
Rob McElhenney (Aldo)
Yes, really! Actor and writer Rob McElhenny briefly played Aldo, a member of the Others, in Lost. Since his days appearing on the island, McElhenny has written and acted in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and made appearances on shows like the Mindy Project and Game of Thrones. He also co-owns football club Wrexham AFC alongside Ryan Reynolds.
Nestor Carbonell (Richard Alpert)M
ysterious member of the Others Richard Alpert (Nestor Carbonell) is known for making viewers scratch their heads wondering exactly what his motives are. Carbonell got his start in soap operas, too, appearing on All My Children in the 80s. Since Lost, he’s appeared on crime drama Ringer, held a major role in Bates Motel, and was part of the cast of the Morning Show. He recently turned up in FX’s Shōgun as Portuguese sailor Vasco Rodrigues.