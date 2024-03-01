Vampire Diaries Showrunner Reignites Fanwars Over Elena’s Endgame

Fans of The Vampire Diaries have long been divided over which Salvatore brother Elena (Nina Dobrev) should have ended up with. Even in the seven years since the series finale, the turmoil between Stelena and Delena shippers has never really gone away. It’s simply been lying somewhat dormant, waiting for a catalyst to reignite their passions. And that catalyst has come in the form of a simple tweet from series creator and showrunner Julie Plec.

In response to a tweet saying “stans of ships that were going to be endgame if the actor didn’t leave the show should get some type of financial compensation,” Plec simply quoted a gif of Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Elena with a few of the side-eye emojis. Of course fans went wild with this, filling Plec’s replies and quote tweets with both excitement and malice.

For a chemistry test between two actresses playing fangirls I asked them both “Delena or Stelena”…



They both said Stelena!



I haven’t moved on. It’s always gonna be Stefan. pic.twitter.com/33Q7aPNd12 — Joanna Beveridge (@jmbeveridge) February 27, 2024

This is like saying you prefer vanilla ice cream over chocolate, yet each time you go into the store, you walk past the vanilla and buy the chocolate. Your actions /scenes in the show clearly says you prefer Delena.

Plus you had the entire S6 to go back to Stelena if you wanted. https://t.co/cxs5FU8DuK — Delena Is Eternal ❤ 🙏🏻💙💛🙏🏻 (@ForeverLoveDE) February 29, 2024

i’ll take this and consider this the canon ending now ☺️ thanksss https://t.co/yCcMqIABxc — c r i s m a r y (@crismaa) February 29, 2024

This isn’t the first time that Plec has addressed how the series ending changed after Nina Dobrev’s departure. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly around the series finale in 2017, Plec said:

“If Nina had never left, I would’ve loved to have been able to see if Stefan and Elena could’ve found their way back to each other. I don’t know if they could have, but had that departure not been a part of it, the long game would’ve been to see if we could bring the love triangle back around before the series ended and really leave a choice. But her departure sealed the romantic contract between Damon and Elena. In that moment, to me, the show ceased to be about a love triangle and became a show about the power of these brothers and their love for each other.”