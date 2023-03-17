World War Z 2: What’s Going On With the Brad Pitt Zombie Sequel?

On the surface, World War Z looked like a big financial success back in 2013 when it scored a whopping $540 million at the global box office. But according to Deadline, the film barely broke even for Paramount at the time. A variety of factors, including extensive reshoots, ballooned the budget up to $270 million per the outlet, plus another estimated $160 million for marketing. The Marc Forster-directed zombie blockbuster starring Brad Pitt didn’t make much of a dent for the studio. The tepid critical reception, on top of all the rumors of a troubled production behind the scenes, seemed like the final nail in the coffin for this fledgling franchise.

But according to the LA Times, Paramount and Forster had always viewed the big screen adaptation of the incredibly popular Max Brooks novel as just the first chapter of a film trilogy. And initially, Paramount did intend to move forward with a sequel. Yet, 10 years after the film’s release, there is still no concrete evidence that the second movie will ever actually happen.

The reasons behind the sequel not materializing are myriad, but there are also several, very influential parties involved who are still interested in bringing this franchise back from the dead.

What Are the Chances World War Z actually Gets Made?

With Paramount confirming its plan to make a World War Z sequel in late 2013, Brad Pitt announced he was also onboard. Director J.A. Bayona was tapped to helm the movie, with a script to be penned by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. This was a very good start for World War Z 2. But in 2016, Bayona exited the project due to scheduling conflicts. The studio was dead set on a June 2017 release date, but Bayona needed more time to work on A Monster Calls.