The Lost Epilogue Answers (Some Of) Your Finale Questions

“There was a lot of Walt worry and that led to us making this epilogue for the DVD called ‘The New Man in Charge,’ in which we resolve the Walt of it all,” co-showrunner Damon Lindelof told Vulture in 2021. “People don’t consider it part of the canon. I do, but the look on people’s faces when they’re like, ‘What about Walt?’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, we did this thing, and it’s on the DVD’ — they just look like they want to strangle me, so I get that.”

While interesting and helpful, this epilogue is oft-forgotten in the streaming era as online interfaces rarely carve out the server space for surprise “bonus” episodes. In fact, you won’t find “The New Man in Charge” on either of the major streaming services that Lost in available on at the moment – Netflix and Hulu. Thankfully, you can find it now on YouTube pretty easily. So we did just that for you. Give the full 11-minute epilogue a watch then meet us on the other side for a recap and rundown of the Lost questions it answers.

What Happens in The Lost Epilogue?

“The New Man in Charge” consists of two short scenes. In the first scene, newly minted Island liaison Benjamin Linus (Michael Emerson) arrives at a Dharma Initiative Logistics Warehouse to tie off some loose ends. The facility, which operates out of Guam’s Orote Peninsula, consists of two men in Dharma tracksuits who have been cobbling together air drops of supplies for the past 20 years.

Ben explains to the two workers that the Dharma Initiative no longer requires their services because the Dharma Initiative hasn’t existed for almost 20 years now. The requests they’ve been faxed are automated and have come from Dharma’s Lighthouse station in Los Angeles, which tracks the location of The Island. The men are understandably confused to have been let go so abruptly so Ben allows them to ask a question each. After answering where the shipments have been going to (the Island, which continually moves around the globe), Ben decides to just show them the orientation video for Dharma Station 1 “The Hydra” to head off other questions.

The orientation video, which features our old friend Dr. Pierre Chang (François Chau) walks fresh Dharma recruits through the purpose of the Hydra Station. In short, they’re doing simple animal studies…along with some human experiments on the Island’s natives known as Hostiles. In true Lost fashion, the video leaves the two workers with more questions than answers but Ben is on a tight schedule and has to go.

Next up, Ben arrives at the familiar Santa Rosa Mental Health Institute (which previously housed both Hurley and Libby). It turns out he is there to see Walt Lloyd, the ultimate dangling thread from Lost‘s run, having departed the series midway through the second season. Ben apologizes for that nasty bit of kidnapping business and affirms that Walt is special. He then invites him to come back to the one place he truly belongs: The Island.