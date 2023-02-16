Ant-Man 3: What Marvel Movies and TV Shows Do You Need to Watch Before Quantumania

You’ve all heard the complaint. Hell, some of you have probably even voiced it (maybe even in our comments). The continuity of the MCU is getting too tricky to keep up with, especially since they’ve started releasing something like four TV shows a year on Disney+ in addition to multiple big screen movies. Add that to the fact that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the third flick in the Ant-Man series alone, not to mention the 30-something chapter of the MCU as a whole (if you count the TV shows), well, we get it. And we want to help.

But fortunately, there’s only a handful of Marvel movies that you really need to have seen in order to get the full picture of this one. Don’t be frightened off by the way they’ve been teasing multiversal elements in this film or the fact that it’s squarely part of what the MCU is calling its “Multiverse Saga,” because there’s pretty much nothing from the multiversally-focused Spider-Man: No Way Home or Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that you actually need to know. We’ve added one little bit of “extra credit” at the end, just in case, but don’t get too hung up on this stuff. Just enjoy the movie!

ANT-MAN

Is it crucial to understand Quantumania? Of course!

Why you should watch it: It’s possible that Ant-Man remains one of the most overlooked entries in the MCU. Having just rewatched it myself, that’s a mistake, folks! One of the better Marvel origin story flicks, with visual FX that are better than a lot of their most recent efforts, give this one another shot. Plus, it sets up the whole “legacy” theme of the entire franchise, from Hank Pym handing the Ant-Man tech off to Scott Lang, to the introduction of a very young Cassie Lang, to the fact that a key character from this returns in Quantumania, it’s an essential effort.