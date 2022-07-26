Upcoming Marvel Movies: MCU Release Date Schedule for Phase 4, 5, and 6

The title here is taken from Kurt Busiek’s weird but action-packed 16-part Marvel Comics run from the early 00s, in which Kang successfully takes over the Earth but is eventually defeated by the Avengers. Who will be on the Avengers team that takes a crack at beating back Kang’s invasion? Only time will tell.

Avengers: Secret Wars

Release Date: November 7, 2025

It had long been rumored, and now we know for sure: Avengers: Secret Wars is coming in 2025! However, since there have been a few versions of the Secret Wars saga in Marvel Comics, it’s unclear which story the MCU iteration might follow. It’s entirely possible that it will focus on none of them, of course, but with Fantastic Four kicking off Phase 6 in 2025, we can only imagine the future of the MCU spells Doom. Doctor Doom, that is. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for cast and story info on this one as its development unfolds!

Deadpool 3

Release Date: Unknown

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick return as the writing team tasked with bringing the Merc with a Mouth to the MCU, and frequent Ryan Reynolds collaborator Shawn Levy will direct. What a Deadpool 3 could look like in the interconnected Marvel Cinematic Universe is, of course, anybody’s guess, but if anyone can crack wise about the follies of this kind of corporate synergy, it’s Ryan Reynolds.

Armor Wars

Release Date: Unknown

Don Cheadle will reprise his role as Rhodey and will have the solo spotlight in the War Machine armor in a series that deals with a nightmare scenario for the MCU: what if Tony Stark’s Iron Man technology fell into the wrong hands and was getting duplicated by villains? Based on a classic comics run, Armor Wars promises big action and lots of obscure bad guys. We can’t wait.

Wakanda

Very few details are available on this one at the moment, but Ryan Coogler will develop at least one Wakanda-set TV series for Disney+. Could this have anything to do with that Wakanda Forever title for Black Panther 2? We wrote more about some of the implications of this here.

Reports say that Marvel is also working on Shang-Chi 2, What If…? Season 2, a Spider-Man: Sophomore Year animated series, a Nova project, a Wonder Man project, and another season of X-Men ’97! We’ll keep updating this with new information as it becomes available!

