Upcoming Marvel Movies: MCU Release Date Schedule for Phase 4, 5, and 6
If you're looking for updated details on all the Marvel MCU movies and Disney+ TV series coming up, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers: Secret Wars, this is the place!
A bold new era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe began in 2021 on Disney+ with the wildly successful WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, but Marvel Studios certainly haven’t been resting on their laurels in terms of upcoming cinematic blockbusters – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3., and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are all in various stages of production and will be making their way to the big screen before you can snap your fingers. Wait, no, don’t do that!
And there are even more Marvel movies on their way, including a brand new version of Blade, Captain America: New World Order, Thunderbolts, Fantastic Four, and much more. And that’s without mentioning all the TV series in the works, like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Secret Invasion, Echo, Ironheart, Daredevil: Born Again…must we go on?
If you’ve been a little confused by Marvel’s shifting dates and streaming priorities, never fear! We’ve got a comprehensive release calendar for you here detailing all the upcoming MCU projects, so you’ll always be able to find the latest updates when you need them.
Let’s take a look at everything that Marvel and the Marvel Studios-Sony partnership have in store over the next few years…
I Am Groot
Release Date: Aug. 10, 2022
The heroic little tree of few words arrives on Disney+ in August with a collection of five original shorts. Not just for the kiddies, this series looks to follow Baby Groot as he grows up, goes on new adventures, and meets some unusual characters that will likely get him into all sorts of trouble. Vin Diesel returns to voice the Guardians of the Galaxy’s most curious team member, and Bradley Cooper is along for the ride as the voice of Rocket. If you like these, you’re in luck, as another chunk of I Am Groot shorts are in development right now.
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Release Date: Aug. 17, 2022
Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who ends up with her cousin Bruce Banner’s gamma-irradiated blood. Hilarity certainly ensues. And yes, Mark Ruffalo will indeed appear on the show. Jameela Jamil will play Shulkie foe Titania. Kevin Feige has promised that since this will be a courtroom show, you never know who else from the MCU could show up…especially now that fellow lawyer Matt Murdock has appeared in his Daredevil guise in a recent trailer for the series.
Here’s the official synopsis:
“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.”
Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry also star. Jessica Gao is the show’s head writer. Kat Coiro directs episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, and 9 while Anu Valia directs episodes 5, 6, and 7.
Untitled Marvel Halloween Special
Release Date: (presumably) Oct. 2022
This is a weird one since there’s been virtually nothing officially confirmed by Marvel Studios about it. However, here’s what we do know: it will focus primarily on Werewolf By Night, it’s directed by Michael Giacchino, and Gael García Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle) will play the title character. There’s also been a pretty intriguing rumor that fellow castmate Laura Donnelly (Outlander) will be playing beloved Marvel Comics’ heroine Elsa Bloodstone. That’s all we’ve got so far on this one, folks!
There’s a chance that other horror-themed Marvel characters will appear (might this be where we finally get our first look at Mahershala Ali as Blade?). We’re gonna safely assume this one drops in October.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Release Date: November 11, 2022
Black Panther 2 is now called Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Marvel has made it official that after the tragic, untimely death of Chadwick Boseman they have no intention of recasting the role of T’Challa, which is absolutely the right move.
Ryan Coogler returns as director, and the film’s plot will focus on the leaders of the kingdom of Wakanda as they fight to protect the nation after King T’Challa’s death. Tenoch Huerta stars as underwater antagonist Namor, the ruler of Talocan. If the first trailer for Wakanda Forever is any indication this will be an emotional affair, and a new Black Panther will rise to take the mantle.
Interestingly, Coogler is also bringing a Wakanda TV series to Disney+ at some point in the future, too, and something tells us this Wakanda-centric title for the sequel is a sign of things to come.
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
Release Date: Dec. 2022
James Gunn writes and directs this new seasonal TV special featuring the Guardians of the Galaxy, with the main cast returning to star in it. It was filmed alongside Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and will stream on Disney+ in December 2022. Just so ya know, it’s set between the events of Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
What If…? Season 2
Release Date: Early 2023
Bryan Andrews and AC Bradley return to shepherd in another season of wild animated MCU multiverse adventures in What If…? Season 2. Hela, Captain Carter, Scarlet Witch, Iron Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, Peter Parker, Thanos, the Grandmaster, Red Guardian, Ego, Shang-Chi, Winter Soldier, Captain America, and Gamora will all be helping or hindering the multiverse in Season 2, and there will also be a 1602-inspired storyline in the mix.
Kraven the Hunter
Release Date: Jan. 13, 2023
While technically not part of the MCU, things are always murky enough with these Sony Spider-Man projects that we figure it’s better safe than sorry when it comes to including them. In this case, another Spidey villain is getting his own movie. This time, bafflingly, it’s Kraven the Hunter, a character who had once been tapped to appear in Sony’s previous attempt to bring a Sinister Six movie to life (his spear appeared in that tease at the close of The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and who Jon Watts once considered as the villain for his third Spidey flick before No Way Home came together.
JC Chandor is directing from a screenplay by Matt Holloway, Art Marcum, and Richard Wenk. Aaron Taylor-Johnson will star as Sergei Kravenoff. There’s not a lot of other info out there about this one, but we’ll keep you posted as we hear more!
This is also as good a place as any to note that Sony has also reserved two other dates in 2023 as untitled Spidey/Marvel related projects: June 23 and October 6. One of these is probably a “safety” for Kraven if it doesn’t make that January release date. But that October date sure seems like a good fit for any potential Venom 3, considering how those movies keep cleaning up the box office in October!
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Release Date: February 17, 2023
Peyton Reed returns to direct the third installment of the Ant-Man saga, making him one of only two directors in MCU history to complete a trilogy…perhaps the most unlikely trilogy in Marvel’s entire arsenal. Paul Rudd will also return as Scott Lang, along with Evangeline Lilly as The Wasp and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym. Kathryn Newton also stars as a recast Cassie Lang, Scott’s now grown-up but still adorable daughter.
The villain of the film? That will be Kang the Conqueror, who will be played by Lovecraft Country‘s Jonathan Majors. The inclusion of Kang in the Ant-Man threequel makes a lot more sense if you’ve already watched Loki, as in that series we got to meet one of his Variants, “He Who Remains.” During the season finale, Majors was on hand as He Who Remains to explain that in opening up the multiverse, the MCU was exposing itself to his other Variants like Kang the Conqueror – who will definitely be much less amiable in Ant-Man 3 than He Who Remains.
Secret Invasion
Release Date: Spring 2023
Secret Invasion could be the biggest thing to happen to the MCU since Endgame, though the first footage shown at SDCC 2022 likened it to Captain America: The Winter Soldier in tone. Samuel L. Jackson will return as Nick Fury alongside Ben Mendelsohn as Talos for this series about the shape-shifting Skrull infiltration of Earth. Kingsley Ben-Adir is apparently playing the villain of the series. Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, and Killian Scott also star.
On directing duties are Thomas Bezucha (Let Him Go) and Ali Selim (The Looming Tower) while Mr. Robot vet Kyle Bradstreet is the head writer.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Release date: May 5, 2023
After a tumultuous period which saw James Gunn fired and then rehired as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director, he will finally complete his spacefaring trilogy for the studio. A new and major addition to MCU mythology will make his big screen debut in this film, with Will Poulter (Black Mirror) arriving as the long-awaited Adam Warlock, whose birth was teased at the end of the previous film.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Release Date: June 2, 2023
Is it technically an MCU movie? Nope. But with all the legal weirdness going on between Marvel and Sony, and this franchise’s very multiversal concept, who’s really to say that it ISN’T an MCU movie either, right? In any case, the sequel to the best Spider-Man movie of all time is coming in 2022 with Avatar: The Last Airbender mastermind Joaquim Dos Santos directing and David Callaham writing. The sequel will arrive on March 29, 2024.
Get to know major player Spider-Man 2099 right here!
Echo
Release Date: Summer 2023
Introduced in Hawkeye and played by Alaqua Cox, Echo aka Maya Lopez will be getting her own spin-off series on Disney+. Here’s the official synopsis…
“The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.”
Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene, and Zahn McClarnon also star. Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai) will direct episodes. The big news is that Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox will return in this series as Kingpin and Daredevil respectively. Kingpin’s re-emergence is certainly a surprise: it was thought that Echo killed him at the end of Hawkeye.
Loki Season 2
Release Date: Summer 2023
As revealed at the end of Marvel’s multiverse-bombing Loki, the God of Mischief will be back for a second season on Disney+ after he and Sylvie changed the MCU forever in the season one finale. Details of what might be in store are currently thin on the ground, but we do know that director Kate Herron is not helming the second season, and Moon Knight directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have stepped in. Tom Hiddleston will of course be back as the titular character, Owen Wilson reprise the role of Mobius, and we’ll get to catch up with Sylvie again after her encounter with He Who Remains.
Madame Web
Release date: July 7, 2023
Dakota Johnson will play the title character and Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) will play a character who is presumably some kind of multiversal variant of Gwen Stacy in a film directed by S.J. Clarkson and written by Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama. We have absolutely no idea what Sony is doing with these movies on a good day, let alone with this one. We do have some theories about it here, however.
The Marvels
Release date: July 28, 2023
WandaVision writer Megan McDonnell was tapped to write the screenplay for Captain Marvel 2, which now boasts the title of The Marvels. You know what else is really cool? Candyman‘s Nia DaCosta will direct!
We have no idea where we’ll find Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) in the sequel to her hugely successful first standalone MCU entry. Will she be fighting to loosen her former Kree pals’ iron grip on a post-Avengers galaxy? Or will the follow up film see her fighting for justice in the present?
In any case, we know that she’ll be facing off with Zawe Ashton as a currently-unnamed antagonist, and WandaVision‘s Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) will also return in her superpowered state after the events of that game-changing show. Considering that Monica was once known as “Captain Marvel” in the comics, that title of The Marvels becomes more appropriate. And even MORE appropriate when you realize that Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel, will also be making her big screen debut here, too.
X-Men ’97
Release Date: Fall 2023
Yes, the beloved X-Men series is making a comeback! Marvel promises that it will be “an animated series that explores new stories in the iconic ‘90s timeline of the original series” but there will be a shake-up in leadership. Beau DeMayo has been tapped as executive producer and head writer. We wrote more about why this is the only version of X-Men that matters right here.
Ironheart
Release Date: Fall 2023
The first of two series that will explore the legacy of Iron Man and Tony Stark in the MCU, Ironheart stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a teenager at M.I.T. who creates her own suit of armor to right the wrongs of the world. She’ll maker her debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever first, and will definitely be a character to keep an eye on as the MCU evolves.
Blade
Release Date: Nov. 3, 2023
In 2019, Marvel announced that they would be rebooting the Blade franchise with Mahershala Ali playing the titular daywalker. Ali’s True Detective co-star – and former Blade villain – Stephen Dorff is excited to see what he can do with the character, and so are we. A director has already been found in Mogul Mowgli helmer Bassam Tariq.
The Nov. 13 release date definitely makes sense, especially since it means they’d be able to market the film during Halloween season. Blade is a vampire hunter, after all, and he’s already (well, his voice) popped up at the end of Eternals to have a chat with Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) about wielding the Ebony Blade! So you can expect this film to have ties to both the Black Knight, Moon Knight and perhaps the Werewolf By Night Halloween special Marvel are cooking up.
Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Release Date: Winter 2023
WandaVision writer Jac Schaefer returns triumphantly to the MCU’s small screen with this live-action spin-off series that will bring back the breakout character of that first show, Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn). Cackling and witchy vibes incoming; bunny stroking likely. It’s not yet been confirmed if this will be a prequel project or whether we’ll catch up with Agatha again following the events of WandaVision, but we’re hyped for this one either way!
El Muerto
Release date: January 12, 2024
Rapper Bad Bunny will play obscure Spider-Man character El Muerto in one of Sony’s ongoing attempts to build a live action Spidey-centric universe of their own. To date, El Muerto has only appeared in two comics, so we’re not sure where they’re going with this, but sure, why not? No director has yet been announced.
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse
Release date: March 29, 2024
The final (?) part of Sony’s animated Spider-Man trilogy has a release date. Look, if they want to make 15 of these, we’ll watch ’em all.
Daredevil: Born Again
Release Date: Spring 2024
Matt Murdock returns to the Marvel fold once again in 2024, this time for an 18-episode rebooted season on Disney+ that is currently cloaked in mystery. While we’ve already seen Matt pop up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and know he’ll make appearances in both She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Echo, all eyes will be on Charlie Cox as he leads another new solo series as the Man Without Fear in Daredevil: Born Again. Vincent D’Onofrio will of course be back as the thorn in his side, Kingpin.
Captain America: New World Order
Release Date: May 3, 2024
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman is co-writing Captain America 4 with another FWS alum, Dalan Musson. Those are pretty much all the details that are currently available on this one at this time, but at least we know that Anthony Mackie will return as Sam Wilson in that incredibly badass Captain America costume they gave him for that show. We wrote some more about the potential story possibilities for this one right here.
Thunderbolts
Release Date: July 26, 2024
Instead of an Avengers movie capping of MCU Phase 4 and 5, Marvel Studios has now revealed their plan to introduce the Thunderbolts. Your first question may be “who??” and you’d be right to ask it! Unlike the Avengers, this Marvel Comics gang aren’t a straight-up superhero team, but a crew of villains who pretend to be heroic characters in the public eye. After they’ve gained the trust of the planet, they then use their clout to orchestrate world events in their favor.
Though Thunderbolts might seem like it’s coming out of left field, the MCU has been building to this team-up for quite some time. The upcoming roster may be unclear, but Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) has been recruiting members for it since Black Widow, and we’re likely to see Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and US Agent (Wyatt Russell) in the mix. Their leader remains a mystery, but in the comics it was none other than Captain America: Civil War villain Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl), who recently emerged from the shadows to reveal the extent of his wealth and influence in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
Fantastic Four
Release Date: Nov. 8, 2024
The MCU Fantastic Four movie is finally happening! Well…in theory. At one point we thought this was a safe bet for that November 2023 slot, but with the sudden exit of director Jon Watts, and the fact that Marvel hasn’t even announced a writer for it yet, well…we might have to wait a little longer than we expected for this one.
That’s all the information that’s out there at the moment, but as soon as we have more, we’ll update this. We have our own theories on why Marvel went with the Fantastic Four before the X-Men, but that’s another story.
Spider-Man: Freshman Year
Release Date: 2024
Spider-Man: Freshman Year is yet another MCU animated series that will follow Peter Parker “on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.” But there’s a twist! Executive producer Jeff Trammel serves as head writer on this prequel show currently in the works at Disney+.
Marvel Zombies
Release Date: 2024
With Marvel Studios ramping up their new animated division, it came as no surprise to hear that there are now a number of fresh cartoons on their way to Disney+, but fans of What If…?‘s standout zombie episode will be thrilled to learn that there is an entire series of Marvel Zombies shenanigans incoming!
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty
Release Date: May 2, 2025
Marvel Studios revealed at SDCC 2022 that it was working on not one, but TWO Avengers movies to conclude MCU Phase 6, and while we currently know diddly squat about them, we can glean a bit from the titles that were chosen! First up in May 2025 will be Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, so we can safely assume that Jonathan Majors’ pesky multiverse Variants aren’t going anywhere for the foreseeable future.
The title here is taken from Kurt Busiek’s weird but action-packed 16-part Marvel Comics run from the early 00s, in which Kang successfully takes over the Earth but is eventually defeated by the Avengers. Who will be on the Avengers team that takes a crack at beating back Kang’s invasion? Only time will tell.
Avengers: Secret Wars
Release Date: November 7, 2025
It had long been rumored, and now we know for sure: Avengers: Secret Wars is coming in 2025! However, since there have been a few versions of the Secret Wars saga in Marvel Comics, it’s unclear which story the MCU iteration might follow. It’s entirely possible that it will focus on none of them, of course, but with Fantastic Four kicking off Phase 6 in 2025, we can only imagine the future of the MCU spells Doom. Doctor Doom, that is. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for cast and story info on this one as its development unfolds!
Deadpool 3
Release Date: Unknown
Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick return as the writing team tasked with bringing the Merc with a Mouth to the MCU, and frequent Ryan Reynolds collaborator Shawn Levy will direct. What a Deadpool 3 could look like in the interconnected Marvel Cinematic Universe is, of course, anybody’s guess, but if anyone can crack wise about the follies of this kind of corporate synergy, it’s Ryan Reynolds.
Armor Wars
Release Date: Unknown
Don Cheadle will reprise his role as Rhodey and will have the solo spotlight in the War Machine armor in a series that deals with a nightmare scenario for the MCU: what if Tony Stark’s Iron Man technology fell into the wrong hands and was getting duplicated by villains? Based on a classic comics run, Armor Wars promises big action and lots of obscure bad guys. We can’t wait.
Wakanda
Very few details are available on this one at the moment, but Ryan Coogler will develop at least one Wakanda-set TV series for Disney+. Could this have anything to do with that Wakanda Forever title for Black Panther 2? We wrote more about some of the implications of this here.
Reports say that Marvel is also working on Shang-Chi 2, What If…? Season 2, a Spider-Man: Sophomore Year animated series, a Nova project, a Wonder Man project, and another season of X-Men ’97! We’ll keep updating this with new information as it becomes available!
What upcoming MCU projects are YOU most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments!