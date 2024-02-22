Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Controversy Explained

ATLA’s abysmal live-action track record, thanks to the 2010 film being a massive flop with fans, was quickly forgotten when the news stressed that original ATLA creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino would be helming the series. Considering the two had little involvement with the live-action movie, this was clear proof to worrying fans that the live-action series would be handled right. The creators even took the announcement as a chance to make some not so-subtle digs at that film when they jointly stated,

“We can’t wait to realize Aang’s world as cinematically as we always imagined it to be, and with a culturally appropriate, non-whitewashed cast.”

The live-action series, where development had only just begun when the announcement was made, was promised to build upon the work of the original animated show. They would go deeper with the characters, story, action, and world-building. Critically, the creators stated, “Netflix is wholly dedicated to manifesting our vision for this retelling, and we’re incredibly grateful to be partnering with them.”

2019: Crafting Something Powerful

News went quiet for the most part after the initial announcement, with only two posts shared on Bryan Konietzko’s tumblr blog in May 2019. One was simply a photo of the creators with original Toph voice actress, Michaela Murphy, where she shared, “some great insights on being a child actor that will surely benefit our future cast.”

The other post was more substantial, Konietzko stating that they were transitioning into “the next phase of production.” The core team working on the show was growing and they were, “writing, planning, and testing.” At this point Konietzko described that “everything seems slow” and that “we’re itching to speed up” but predicted that everything would soon be happening all at once.

Konietzko also addressed fan inquiries about when a trailer would be dropped by explaining that, “you wouldn’t want to see a version of this series that was made within 9 months. Too much Hollywood fare is fast-tracked and the results speak for themselves.”