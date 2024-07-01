Lost Ending Explained: What Really Happened and Why Everyone Still Gets It Wrong

The Mythology of Lost Explained

It’s impossible to understand the ending of Lost without contextualizing the mythology of the show. The series isn’t about only one mystery that needs to be addressed in the finale but rather many questions that are raised and answered throughout the entirety of the show’s six-season, 121-episode run. What’s with the polar bear? Who is the DHARMA Initiative? Why is the Island weird? Guys, where are we? Thankfully, the answers to those questions come down to one originating point: Jacob.

Simply put: Lost is the story of one ancient deity’s very long, very circuitous retirement plan. The ancient deity in question is a being named Jacob (played by Mark Pellegrino). Jacob is initially mentioned in season 3 (which is, not coincidentally, the first season to air after showrunners Damon Lindelof and Carlton Case successfully negotiated an end date for the show with ABC). At first it’s not clear if Jacob is real or if he is a fairy tale concocted by Benjamin Linus (Michael Emerson) and The Others to keep all islanders in line. Jacob is eventually revealed via flashback at the beginning the season 5 finale, and then promptly killed in that same episode’s conclusion. Season 6’s “Across the Sea” provides the majority of his backstory.

Jacob’s mother Claudia arrived on the Island via shipwreck in the distant past (it’s unclear exactly when but Claudia speaks Latin if that gives you any idea). After giving birth to Jacob and his fraternal twin, Samuel* (Titus Welliver), Claudia encounters a mysterious unnamed woman known only as Mother (Allison Janney), who kills her and takes Jacob and Samuel to raise as her own.

*Samuel is never given a name in the show and only ever referred to as “The Man in Black.” He was called Samuel in the casting call for the role though, so we’re using that for easier reading.

Mother confirms to Jacob what viewers already suspect: the Island is a special place – one of only a few like it in the world. That’s because, deep in the heart of the Island, there is a light of great importance. The light could be supernatural or merely a type of electromagnetism beyond human understanding, that’s up to the audience to discern. Regardless of its origin, if this light were to ever go out on the Island, it would go out everywhere and lead to widespread devastation.

Mother has been the keeper of the light for eons and now it’s someone else’s turn to pick up the slack. To that end, she bestows her power of immortality unto Jacob and gives him the role as the protector of the Island. Samuel, who has a more dismal opinion of both Mother and the primitive human beings who occupy the Island, rebels and kills Mother. In the ensuing fight, Jacob throws his brother into a river that leads directly to the heart of the Island. Exposure to the Island’s core turns Samuel into a monster…a smoke monster.