What Bates Motel Revealed About Psycho

In this A&E series, which premiered in 2013, Norma takes being her son’s overlord to the extreme. Even when Norman is in the house, she needs to know where he is and what he’s doing, though he can usually be found making taxidermy out of roadkill in the basement. Never mind the creepy Oedipal overtones of Norman creeping into her bed far too often. She insists she is trying to “protect” him. Sure, Jocasta. The epic kiss that ended Season 2 says otherwise. As the entire town starts to realize something is off, Norma waves away suspicions by insisting her son is so fragile that he constantly needs her protection. Sounds more like he needs to be protected from her.

Norma manages to brainwash Norman into thinking what she wants is what he wants. She is horrified whenever he shows the slightest sign of autonomy, such as when his English teacher Miss Watson suggests he try out for the track team. Norma is apoplectic when he breaks this to her over dinner. She refuses to sign the forms and then convinces Norman he is better off not joining the team because his grades will suffer. In a reversal of this scenario, Norman has no desire to audition for the local production of South Pacific. He reluctantly obliges because “Mother” keeps insisting how much he loves singing, when she is actually the one who loves singing, and that it would be a positive experience for their relationship, meaning a convenient way to keep him under her control.

Also, can we talk about how creepy it is whenever Norman says “Mother”? it comes off as almost robotic and just seems inherently wrong.

It gets worse. Norma also has Norman trained to put her above anything or anyone else. As he turns down more and more invites because of “Mother” this and “Mother” that, Norma becomes his reason for existing. This might be true in the sense that she birthed him, but anything beyond that is disturbing. He will even kill for this woman.

You could argue Miss Watson (Keegan Connor Tracy) is murdered by the hand of Norma in the form of her son. After she seduces him, he sees a vengeful Norma, who never wants her son to grow up or replace her with another woman, during one of the psychotic breaks he calls “blackouts”. His mother later takes advantage of the memory lapse that always ensues after one. When news of the murder hits the papers, she insists on his innocence, even as flashbacks of a bloody knife have him questioning what happened. He literally gets away with murder because he can only see one answer to the question of who murdered Blaire Watson. Norma.

Miss Watson is hardly Norman (and Norma’s) last victim. The same thing happens with former high school crush Bradley Martin (Nicola Peltz) as she and Norman get ready to take off together. The problem is that “Mother” will not be replaced or tolerate Norman escaping her perfectly manicured fingernails, so she orders him to kill Bradley in another psychotic break. He manhandles the girl and bashes her head against a rock. Even after Norma herself has been dead for a while, she becomes an accessory to murder when she tells him exactly how to clean up the blood after he slashes Sam Loomis’ (Austin Nichols) throat in one of the motel bathrooms.