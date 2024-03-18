Station 19’s New Airtime Is Incredibly Unfair to Fans of the Show

Station 19 fans are already unhappy with ABC’s decision to cancel the series after its seventh season, with many blaming the untimely end on the network’s acquisition of the canceled 911. Now, it seems, that ABC has only dug the knife in deeper by giving Station 19’s usual primetime 8 p.m. ET time slot to 911.

The fact that Station 19 has been on ABC for 7+ years and they decided to give the show the 10pm slot is so wrong. The show 911 should have gotten that spot but whatever everything is about money even though S19 couldve easily gotten the same views as 911 if ABC advertised … — oh … (@beausmitch) March 15, 2024

Station 19 fans have already been active on social media, enlisting the #SaveStation19 tag to try and spread the word in the months since the show’s cancellation. But series showrunners Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige say that all fans can really do now is watch the show. “I’m not sure they can do much more than they’ve been doing,” Clack told Deadline. “Yes, the USA Today advertisements and the Billboards in Times Square,” Paige adds, “but they still need to watch.”

Which is easier said than done with the show’s new timeslot of 10 p.m. ET. This isn’t necessarily an issue with younger fans, but for older viewers, like my mom, who jokingly says she “turns into a pumpkin” if she doesn’t head to bed around that time, it’s not as easy to stay up late and tune in live.

Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy have been sister shows not just in characters and storylines, but in airtimes as well, for as long as I can remember. Granted, my memory isn’t what it used to be, but I’ll never forget that for years 8 p.m-10 p.m. ET on Thursday nights was spent with my mom watching these two shows back to back. I promise, this article isn’t just about how the new schedule puts a wrench in how I spend time with my mom. But if we’re struggling to watch Station 19 live like we used to because it’s two hours later on a weeknight, then other long-time fans likely are too.