The 10 Best Episodes of Criminal Minds

Morgan is a fan-favorite character. He’s hot, he’s charismatic, and his friendship with Garcia was one of the best on TV. You couldn’t help but love Derek Morgan. Which is just one of the reasons “Profiler, Profiled” is such a memorable episode because it focuses all on him. But more than that, the episode shows the great quality of Shemar Moore’s acting skills as we learn more about his past when he returns to Chicago to celebrate his mother’s birthday. However, being a Criminal Minds episode, it’s easy to guess things don’t stay celebratory when Morgan comes to visit as local police accuse him of murdering three boys, leading to his team at the BAU to step in to find the real murderer in order to clear Morgan’s name.

The episode highlights how much we really didn’t know about the agents beyond the persona they show to the outside world, and as we were introduced to the episode serial killer and sexual assaulter known as Carl Buford (Julius Tennon), the owner of the local community centre and local hero who for decades who molested boys like Morgan for years. It became clear that the old saying “you can never truly judge a book by its cover” was true.

Revelations

Season 2 Episode 15

Reid had no shortage of hard times in Criminal Minds, and “Revelations” was no different as the episode features Reid being kidnapped and taken hostage by Tobias Hankel (James Van Der Beek), who suffers from three different personalities. When you add in the fact Hankel decides to livestream Reid’s kidnapping and is also a victim, it makes Reid’s situation even harder. In the end, Reid is forced to kill Hankel, and it stays with him for a long time. But that wasn’t the only bad part for Reid as he was tortured while he was held captive and injected with drugs that caused him to hallucinate scenes from his childhood and begins a whole new arc for Reid as we see him suffer from a drug dependency.

Lucky

Season 3 Episode 8

“Lucky” features another incredible guest star in the form of the actor who played Randy Meeks in the Scream movies, Jamie Kennedy. However, in this episode, he is far departed from Randy as Kennedy plays the satanic cannibal Floyd Feylinn Ferell. It’s safe to say Kennedy plays evil very convincingly, as his episode ties the gruesome and horrifying together very well, especially when he reveals to the priest what, or I guess we should say, who was in the chili he just ate. Moreover, the episode’s integration of Ferell’s twisted urges which he placed on the devil, alongside the show’s exploration into Derek Morgan’s (Shemar Moore) conflicted history with religion make for a good installment. But what makes it truly great isn’t the cannibalism or Morgan’s storyline, it’s the cliffhanger at the end. When the BAU’s baby girl and tech wizard Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) is shot by her date as he says “Hey, Garcia — I’ve been thinking about doing this all night.”